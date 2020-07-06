Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results August 4, 2020

OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results August 4, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHICAGO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

On August 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

  • Use this link: OneSpan second quarter 2020 earnings call webcast

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

  • US/Canada: 866-270-1533
  • International: +1-412-317-0797

The conference ID number is 10145960

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early. Some service providers have been experiencing longer than usual hold times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About OneSpan
OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. We do this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright© 2020 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Investor contact:
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
M: +1-612-247-8592
O: +1-312-766-4009
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.