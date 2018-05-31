OneSpin to Present Formal Verification Expertise at FPGA-Kongress, Verification Futures, Aviation Electronics Europe, DAC

Breaking News
Formal Experts from OneSpin will Offer Presentations, Product Demonstrations

MUNICH, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), will present the full scope of its formal verification expertise this month at FPGA-Kongress, Verification Futures, Aviation Electronics Europe and the Design Automation Conference.

Muhammad Haque Khan, OneSpin’s product specialist synthesis verification, will present “FPGAs for Safety-Critical Applications” during FPGA-Kongress Wednesday, June 13, at 2:15 p.m. His 45-minute talk will describe how formal sequential equivalence checking enables automated, exhaustive verification and eases detection of systematic errors for safety-critical applications. FPGA-Kongress will be held June 12 through June 14 at the NH Hotel Munich-Dornach in Munich.          

Verification Futures (VF2018) Thursday, June 14, at 4 p.m. features a presentation from Sergio Marchese, OneSpin’s technical marketing manager, titled, “Challenges Call for Innovation: A Recipe for Success and a Taste of Formal Solutions.” VF2018 will be held in Reading, U.K., and online.

OneSpin will exhibit at Aviation Electronics Europe (AEE) June 19–20, demonstrating its comprehensive formal verification solutions, including safety-critical verification and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) implementation verification. Khan will present “Bridging the gap between modern, rigorous hardware development flows and DO-254: The case of FPGA synthesis and place-and-route functional verification.” His talk, part of the Hardware and Software Challenges session, will be given at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. AEE will be held at the MOC Event Center in Munich.

The comprehensive formal verification solutions from OneSpin will be demonstrated in the company’s Design Automation Conference (DAC) booth #2611 Monday through Wednesday, June 25-27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Moscone Center West in San Francisco. More details are forthcoming.

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin’s advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

