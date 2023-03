BUFORD, Ga., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BUFORD, GA, March 2, 2023 – OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Carmen Bauza to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an additional independent director, effective as of March 1, 2023. This appointment will increase the size of the Board from eight to nine directors, seven of whom are independent.

“We are excited to welcome Carmen Bauza to the Board of Directors. Carmen is a seasoned executive with global retail experience and a proven track record of consistently driving growth through omni-channel marketing strategies, product innovation and digitization,” said John Schraudenbach, OneWater’s Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to benefiting from Carmen’s valuable insights and expertise as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver value for our shareholders.”

As part of her inclusion on the board, Ms. Bauza will also serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees with her fellow board members.

Ms. Bauza currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Zumiez Inc., Destination XL Group, Inc., and the board of managers of Claire’s Stores Inc. She is also an advisor to RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused solely on the healthcare industry. Throughout her career, Ms. Bauza has also held senior level roles at Fanatics, HSN, and Walmart.

Ms. Bauza was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico and is a graduate of Seton Hill University where she studied fashion merchandising and business management. She has received numerous prestigious awards including Latina Executive of the Year, from Latina Style Magazine; Top Women in Pharmacy, from Drug Store News; and Most Influential Woman of the Year, from Mass Market Retailer.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 100 retail locations, 12 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

