OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Ga., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 270-2148 in the U.S. or (412) 902-6510 for participants outside the U.S. A passcode is not required for the call. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

About OneWater Marine Inc.
OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com

