TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.075 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on January 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2018.
For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: 416.362.7711
Onex Website: www.onex.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- OnShift Ranked Number 376 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™ - November 9, 2017
- Isodiol International Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Bradley’s Bioscience Inc., Expands Into Vaping and THC Additive Industries - November 9, 2017
- Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared - November 9, 2017