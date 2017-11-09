Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.075 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on January 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2018.

