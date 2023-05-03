WILMINGTON, Del., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), an online conglomerate that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online business holdings today announces the appointment of Ravi Jayagopal as CEO of WPFolio, a WordPress plugin development company and subsidiary of Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Mr. Jayagopal brings more than 25 years of experience in the online business industry, and a deep understanding of WordPress and its capabilities as a tool for entrepreneurs and digital creators, which is a large customer segment for Onfolio. Mr. Jayagopal has written eight books on the utilization of popular technology platforms, is a software architect, podcaster, WordPress developer, digital marketer, and speaker. He has been a prominent figure in the WordPress community for many years.

Following triple digit growth during the fourth quarter of 2022, ( Q4 10K ) Onfolio’s senior management determined the strategic importance of decentralizing the management structure of its subsidiaries by appointing CEO’s for each of Onfolios businesses. Mr. Jayagopal is among the first new appointments utilizing this new approach. Onfolio Holdings’ ongoing strategy continues to be to buy profitable online businesses across a wide range of verticals. Through the careful appointment of industry leaders for each of its portfolio companies, Onfolio believes that it can effectively accomplish rapid growth.

Mr. Jayagopal stated, “I fell in love with WordPress in 2004 when I started my first blog and have been using WordPress ever since. Creators use WordPress to develop, sell and deliver free and paid content. At WPFolio, we are dedicated to serving this incredibly passionate group, by creating WordPress plugins that can help them serve their audience while empowering them to deliver premium content to their members in a safe & secure way that protects their intellectual property against piracy. I’m also looking forward to broadening our WordPress portfolio and reinforcing Onfolio’s dedication to the creator community through the development of new, robust WordPress plugins, as well as acquiring existing ones over the coming months.”

WordPress powers 43% of all websites on the Internet today, accounting for more than 810 million websites, which are run by entrepreneurs, digital creators, and small businesses who create membership sites, online courses, and paywalled premium content.

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, have strong management teams largely in place, and will benefit from the appointment of a dedicated CEO, where the existing CEO is exiting the business. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

Company Contact

Derek McCarthy

Investor Communications

Onfolio Holdings Inc

Investors@Onfolio.com

Investor Relations Firm

CORE IR

Brets@coreir.com