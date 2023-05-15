WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Contentellect, a provider of software that allows small and midsize businesses to scale their content with blog writing and link building, in February 2023

Appointed: Ravi Jayagopal as CEO of WPFolio, a WordPress plugin development company Tanya Vaughn as CEO of Proofread Anywhere, an online provider of resources for those looking to become professional proofreaders



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

First quarter 2023 revenue grew 250% year-over-year to $1.35 million vs. $0.39 million in the first quarter of 2022

First quarter 2023 gross profit grew 361% to $0.74 million (representing gross margin of 55.0%) vs. $0.16 million in the prior year period (representing gross margin of 41.8%)

First quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased 128% to $2.09 million vs. $0.92 million in the prior year period

First quarter 2023 net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.34 million vs. $0.79 million in the prior year period

Cash at 3/31/23 was $4.66 million vs. $6.70 million at 12/31/22

“In the first quarter of 2023, we continued to integrate our three acquisitions from October 2022 – BWPS, Proofread Anywhere, and SEOButler Ltd – and continued with our Onfolio 2.0 strategy with the additional acquisition and early integration of Contentellect,” commented Onfolio CEO, Dominic Wells. “Collectively, these acquisitions bring several favorable attributes that should help build a stronger foundation for the Company. As previously announced, we are deliberately moving away from smaller content websites and towards more service businesses, agencies, online education, and digital products that are less subject to changes in the Google search ranking algorithm. These businesses also bring higher revenues and a higher recurring revenue stream than many of our previous Onfolio 1.0 acquisitions and managed websites.

“Combined with our decision last fall to decentralize our organizational structure, we believe we are in a much stronger position to grow sustainably over the coming years, especially as we are always evaluating additional acquisitions that could accelerate our path to profitability. The recent appointments of Ravi Jayagopal as CEO of WPFolio and Tanya Vaughn as CEO of Proofread Anywhere should help us optimize these two subsidiaries that were acquired last October and are at the heart of our decentralization strategy.

“Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 of $1.35 million grew approximately 20% sequentially, and we recognized sequentially higher revenue each month since December, culminating in March representing our highest monthly revenue total ever, thanks to primarily the four acquisitions we have made since our IPO. We recognized approximately $300,000 in expenses, such as acquisitions costs related to our fourth quarter 2022 acquisitions, higher than normal legal and professional fees, including some tied to our IPO, and one-time growth expenses for newly acquired businesses, in the first quarter that are not expected to recur moving forward. It is also worth noting that, beginning with the start of 2023, some expenses that were previously classified as SG&A expenses are now considered part of cost of goods sold.

“Cost advantages from our decentralization efforts at the corporate level, along with general costs control efforts, are beginning to show positive results. Moreover, we expect lower expenses throughout the remainder of 2023 and, along with expected increasing revenue, improving operating leverage. Ultimately, we anticipate further acquisitions will bring us to profitability,” concluded Mr. Wells.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31

December 31

2023

2022

Assets Current Assets: Cash 4,663,522 6,701,122 Accounts receivable, net 114,962 137,598 Inventory 90,301 105,129 Prepaids and other current assets 241,455 212,180 Total Current Assets 5,110,240 7,156,029 Intangible assets 4,556,071 3,864,618 Goodwill 4,219,501 4,209,126 Due from related party 127,854 111,720 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007 154,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 278,837 280,326 Total Assets $ 14,446,510 $ 15,775,826 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 342,678 $ 550,454 Dividends payable 30,435 54,404 Acquisition notes payable 2,416,323 2,456,323 Notes payable 48,627 68,959 Due to related parties – – Contingent consideration 60,000 60,000 Deferred revenue 185,238 113,251 Total Current Liabilities 3,083,301 3,303,391 Due to joint ventures – long term – – Total Liabilities 3,083,301 3,303,391 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 70 70 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,110 5,110 Additional paid-in capital 20,184,129 19,950,774 Accumulated other comprehensive income 89,490 96,971 Accumulated deficit (8,915,590 ) (7,580,490 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 11,363,209 12,472,435 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 14,446,510 $ 15,775,826

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Revenue, services $ 392,401 $ 117,987 Revenue, product sales 959,333 267,936 Total Revenue 1,351,734 385,923 Cost of revenue, services 273,313 128,339 Cost of revenue, product sales 335,208 96,431 Total cost of revenue 608,521 224,770 Gross profit 743,213 161,153 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,696,380 797,490 Professional fees 247,385 43,432 Acquisition costs 150,614 77,161 Total operating expenses 2,094,379 918,083 Loss from operations (1,351,166 ) (756,930 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income 6,888 10,179 Dividend income 1,269 385 Interest income (expense), net 56,132 (2,400 ) Other income 2,802 – Impairment of investments – – Loss on sale of asset – – Total other income 67,091 8,164 Loss before income taxes (1,284,075 ) (748,766 ) Income tax (provision) benefit – – Net loss (1,284,075 ) (748,766 ) Preferred Dividends (51,025 ) (43,120 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (1,335,100 ) $ (791,886 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,110,196 2,354,049