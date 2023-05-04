WILMINGTON, Del., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), an online conglomerate that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online business holdings, announces that it will participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference being held May 10 – 11, 2023 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells will hold one-on-one meetings with attending investors on May 11, 2023. Registered attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting with Mr. Wells by contacting your EF Hutton representative.

For more information, please visit: https://efhconference.com/

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, have strong management teams largely in place, and will benefit from the appointment of a dedicated CEO, where the existing CEO is exiting the business. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

