SEO content and link developer demonstrates the power of keyword clustering by helping client reach milestone in just six months

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, today announced that its subsidiary Contentellect increased PerkUp’s web visitors from near 0 to 50,000 using keyword clustering. Contentellect is a digital company that provides content and links for SEO teams and agencies. Its client, PerkUp, is a tech startup that helps companies send rewards and gifts to their employees.

In a recently shared case study, Contentellect CEO Jason Smit outlined the components of the strategy that helped PerkUp significantly increase its web traffic in just six months. Smit used a keyword clustering process that helped position PerkUp as an authority in its business line. This was coupled with the creation of significant amounts of content (50-200 articles) and a rapid publishing turn-around to drive fast indexation. Finally, Contentellect employed its unique, on-page SEO process that enabled interlinking (creating links between the copious content that was created for the client).

“Our subsidiaries like Contentellect provide creative solutions that result in significant and rapidly deployed efficiencies for clients,” commented Dominic Wells, Onfolio’s CEO and Founder. “We believe that these types of results contribute not only to our customers’ satisfaction, but to the value that our Company offers shareholders as we increase our footprint in our various verticals.”

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, manages, and optimizes a diversified portfolio of digital companies. It buys businesses that are in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats from competitors or emerging technology, and have strong management teams or can effectively be managed by the Onfolio team. The Company finds acquisition targets where the business potential is not yet maximized and adds increased value by leveraging its experience, skillset, and the latest tools and technologies. For more information, visit www.onfolio.com.

