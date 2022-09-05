Ongoing Innovations in Neural Implant Technology Catalyzing Brain Implants Market Expansion: Fact.MR Analysis

The Elderly Population Often Suffers from Several Neurological Disorders Such As Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, And More, Which Subsequently Boosts the Need for Brain Implants

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global brain implants market is currently valued at around US$ 6.6 billion and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11% through 2027.

One of the main drivers propelling the growth of the market is rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and epilepsy, as well as growing awareness about the benefits of brain implants and fruitful research outputs.

For Critical Insights on Brain Implants Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6239

In addition, a significant market driver is the increased rate of neurological disorders across the world.

According to WHO, neurological disorders are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 13.2% of fatalities in affluent nations and 16.8% in low- and middle-income nations. They also contribute 6.3% to the global disease burden.

Due to this, it is now clinically urgent to use long-term therapies such as deep brain and spinal cord stimulators. Also, sadness brought on by stress and weight is becoming more common worldwide, thereby boosting the sales of brain implants.

What Makes the United States a Profitable Market for Neural Implant Suppliers?

“Effective Results of Neural Implant Treatment Due to Qualified Doctors & Growing Cases of Alzheimer’s Disease”

Market for brain implants in the United States is expected to expand quickly. This is due to several factors, such as an increase in the prevalence of neurological illnesses, high public awareness of available treatments, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of morally upright doctors.

According to medical experts, brain implants are the most effective kind of treatment for depression in the country.

The number of new and active cases of Alzheimer’s disease will rise along with the number of senior persons in the United States, predicts the statistics provided by Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.

The number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease is predicted to increase to 12.7 million by 2050 if medical advancements to prevent, treat, or cure the disease are not made.

To learn more about Brain Implants Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6239

Key Segments Covered in the Brain Implants Industry Survey

By Product : Deep Brain Stimulators Spinal Cord Stimulators Vagus Nerve Stimulators

By Application : Chronic Pain Epilepsy Parkinson’s disease Depression Essential Tremor Alzheimer’s Disease Obsessive-compulsive Disorder Multiple Sclerosis Dementia

By End User : Hospitals Neurological Centers Specialized Clinics Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

The American neurotechnology start-up Neuralink is becoming popular across the world as a result of its testing of a brand-new brain implant on the pig Gertude.

Companies in the brain implant industry are modelling their development of prototype computer chips that wirelessly send information about an animal’s neurological activity to a display. These scientific studies are being carried out to find a cure for dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

As a result, advancements in the neurotechnology industry are generating job possibilities for scientists, experts, and others. Experts frequently express skepticism in response to research demonstrations, which encourages businesses to make technological adjustments on the fly.

Get Customization on Brain Implants Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6239

Key players in the Brain Implants Market

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

St Jude Medical, Inc (Abbott)

Synapse Biomedical Inc

Nevro Corporation

NDI Medical LLC

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Key Takeaways from Brain Implants Market Study

Sales of brain implants are expected to surge at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2027.

The United States and China are predicted to be profitable markets for brain implants due to the presence of top firms and respective government support for R&D for brain implant product improvement.

Significant cost of brain implants, involvement of highly qualified medical professionals, and cutting-edge technology & methodologies used in modern neurological practices are some of the main barriers to market expansion as low-income patients are not able to afford these expenses.

Elon Musk’s innovative start-up ‘Neuralink’ is expected to boom into the market.

Another significant factor that is fueling the demand for brain implants is the adoption of AI. Artificial intelligence technologies are being used in brain implants that hold intriguing possibilities for turning thoughts into visuals.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Fluid Management Market – The demand for intravenous administration of fluids and medicines to chronically ill and dehydrated patients who don’t respond to oral therapy is anticipated to leverage the infusion therapy market. Projections indicate a modest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market – The demand for blood transfusions has experienced an upsurge since the past several years. This is attributed to a large number of patients undergoing surgical procedures for various chronic diseases, such as aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and leukemia. This has prompted key players to focus on research & development for advanced instruments, assays and kits in blood banks and hospitals.

Genetic Testing Services Market – Genetic Testing Services Market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The global market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 64.1 Billion by the end of 2025.

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market – According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, 2013, around 300 million people suffered from COPD during that year. This is attributed to growing addiction for smoking, deteriorating air quality and rising pollution across the globe. The prevalence of respiratory disorders will further boost market prospects.

Orthopedic Devices Market – The global orthopedic devices market is poised to grow moderately at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). This growth trajectory is attributed to the prevalence of a wide range of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and juvenile arthritis. This is attributed to the prevalence of an aging population, lifestyle changes and obesity.

Immunoglobulins Market – The neurology segment held the maximum market share throughout the historical period, comprising almost 2/5th of the global immunoglobulins market. This trend is expected to continue across the forecast period. The immunology segment accounted for the 2nd largest share in the global immunoglobulins market and is poised to capture over 35% market share throughout the forecast period.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market – HPLC test is a sophisticated and expensive analytical technique, widely used in food processing as well as clinical diagnosis of diseases or disorders. It is used for drug analysis, separation of molecules, and environmental control in the pharmaceutical industry.

Medical Holography Market – The medical holography market was valued at US$ 447.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value pool US$ 3.5 Billion by 2026, registering a stellar CAGR of 34.0% throughout the forecast period. This is in response to increasing demand for medical holography imaging.

Opthalmic Drugs Market – The global ophthalmic drugs market shall gain moderate traction during the forecast period (2020-2025), registering a CAGR of 4.2%. There is an increase in incidences of eye-related diseases, particularly in developing nations, over the past several years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter