ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. It was reported on June 20, 2019, that the FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) released a letter which stated that a video advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” about its risk and efficacy. The FDA letter states that, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.” Based on this news, shares of Aclaris fell significantly over the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at [email protected] .

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com