ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AZZ Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AZZ ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AZZ admitted on May 17, 2019, to finding a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue reconciliations. Following that admission, the Company announced on May 20, 2019, that it replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. Both announcements caused AZZ’s share price to fall sharply.

