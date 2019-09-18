Breaking News
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The RealReal, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL) for false and misleading SEC filings.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

