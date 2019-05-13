Onit Acquires SimpleLegal to Modernize Global Legal Operations

Legal Industry Thought Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Most Comprehensive Product Offering in the Enterprise Legal Management Space

HOUSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract management and business process automation, today announced the acquisition of SimpleLegal, a leading provider of modern legal spend, matter and vendor management software. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Onit brings a management team with more than two decades of domain-specific expertise and a history of creating the e-billing and legal spend management market. SimpleLegal brings a fresh perspective to a 30+ year-old corporate market with a focus on simplicity and modern design. Working together, this acquisition will drive meaningful change for the entire legal industry and especially legal operation teams seeking a comprehensive end-to-end solution, legal technology innovation and shared best practices.

“Onit and SimpleLegal share both a passion for both disrupting the legal technology space and valuing product innovation,” said Eric M. Elfman, Onit CEO and co-founder. “Our shared commitment to elevate legal operations technology is an asset for all of our customers – from rapidly growing start-ups with their first in-house counsel all the way to the largest, most complex organizations. Together, our goal is to help all legal operations professionals achieve operational excellence on their legal technology journey.”

All product, support and services will continue uninterrupted for all customers. Management teams from both organizations will remain intact. Elfman, who was previously CEO of Onit, will serve as the CEO of the merged organization, and Nathan Wenzel, previously the CEO and co-founder of SimpleLegal, will serve as the General Manager of SimpleLegal.

“Today, corporations spend more than $160 billion on their in-house legal teams. The combination of Onit and SimpleLegal is a game-changer for the legal market and the future of legal operations,” said Wenzel. “Our teams are uniquely equipped to help shape the technology that is powering legal departments worldwide. Together, we’re looking forward to combining efforts and talent to build and bring to market the next generation of legal operations technology.”

Founded in 2013, SimpleLegal is widely recognized as a disruptor in the legal technology market. With a simple and intuitive solution delivering fast time-to-value, customers have access to software that is easy to use, implement and configure. In the last five years, SimpleLegal has helped corporate legal departments process more than $1 billion annually and manage nearly 500,000 legal matters globally.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.