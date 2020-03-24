Onit Hosts Webinar: Managing Rapid Change Around COVID-19 with Onit Solutions

HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
What: Webinar: Managing Rapid Change around COVID-19 with Onit
When: March 24, 2020 11:00 AM in Central Time (US and Canada)
Where: Virtual Webinar
Speakers:
- Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder, Onit
- Matt DenOuden, VP of Global Sales, Onit
- Amy Good, Director of Strategic Alliances, Onit
- Hayden Goldman, Program Manager, Training & Certification, Onit
About:
As we all work through this unprecedented time, Onit is prioritizing ways to help ease the strain of such dramatic business and social change. To that end, Onit is offering free business continuity Apps to help organizations better cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are designed to address three key areas: managing a remote workforce, overseeing business changes and mitigating company risk.
In this webinar you will:
- Hear about Onit’s new Lean Into LegalOps program, launched in response to our new digital reality
- Learn more about available and planned workflows
- Understand how your teams inside and outside the legal department can leverage them
Click here to register.
Can’t make it? Fill out the form and you’ll receive a recording.
Jill Black
Onit, Inc.
713-560-9225
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
