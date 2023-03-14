NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnkosXcel Therapeutics, LLC (“OnkosXcel”) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock following its conversion into a corporation. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. OnkosXcel is a subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI).

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

