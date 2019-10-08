Breaking News
Home / Top News / ONL Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Clinical Study with ONL1204

ONL Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Clinical Study with ONL1204

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Lead candidate ONL1204 advances into Phase I clinical study in retinal detachment in Australia

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced the initiation of the company’s First-in-Human trial with its lead drug candidate ONL1204. The study is being conducted in Australia at leading clinical research centers in Sydney and Melbourne. The study will assess four different doses of ONL1204 and is designed to demonstrate safety and tolerability of the investigational drug in patients with a macula-off rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD).

“Today marks a major milestone in the history of ONL Therapeutics as we transition into a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company,” commented David Zacks, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ONL Therapeutics. “We see great potential in the role of Fas inhibition to protect the vision of patients with retinal cell disease, and our first-in-human study with ONL1204 helps build the foundation to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”

ONL1204 has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of retinal detachment by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company is embarking on a Series B round of financing to continue funding its clinical development plans for ONL1204 and expand the development pipeline of its platform of Fas inhibitors for use in a range of retinal disease indications, including glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and inherited retinal degeneration (IRD; also known as retinitis pigmentosa).

The company raised a $3 million convertible note in August of this year to accelerate its clinical development plans. Current investors in the company include Invest Michigan, the University of Michigan’s Investment in New Technology Startups (MINTS) program, the Biosciences Research & Commercialization Center, Novartis, InFocus Capital Partners, ExSight Ventures, Hestia Investments and the Capital Community Angels.

“We are excited to be working with Novotech, the leading contract research organization throughout Asia, as we embark on our clinical development program with major clinical research centers in Australia,” said Jana van de Goor, PhD, Vice President of Development of ONL Therapeutics. “We recently conducted our site initiation visits with our research partners, and the teams are excited to begin enrolling patients in our study.”

The company anticipates the study will take approximately 12 months to complete. The scientific findings gathered throughout the study will help determine future development plans for the company’s portfolio of products addressing a wide range of retinal diseases.  

About ONL1204

ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs in a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s ONL1204 development program focused its first indication on the treatment of retinal detachment, a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Clinical trial plans are focused first on the acute indication of retinal detachment, with continuing preclinical work occurring to enable clinical trials in other disease indications, including glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and inherited retinal degeneration (IRD; also known as retinitis pigmentosa).

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to protecting and improving the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a novel breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering an entirely new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD, and IRD.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact:
ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
Linda Kemnitz
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.