Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ONL Therapeutics Names Connie Chang as Chief Operating Officer

ONL Therapeutics Names Connie Chang as Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Company expands leadership team as it advances lead candidate ONL1204 beyond retinal detachment into the chronic conditions of glaucoma and dry age-related macular degeneration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced the appointment of Connie Chang to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Ms. Chang will lead key operational workstreams, build and integrate internal capabilities, engage with external stakeholders and develop the company’s global strategic plans, working closely with CEO David Esposito.

“Connie’s broad experience and leadership skills are well aligned with our immediate plans to accelerate the development of our pipeline, enabled by our recent Series B financing,” commented Mr. Esposito. “With our 2021 plans to complete the Phase 1 study of our lead asset in retinal detachment and to further advance programs for ONL1204 in two additional chronic indications, we welcome Connie to the leadership team as we embark on the critical next stage of ONL’s growth.”

Last month, ONL announced the closing of a $46.9 million Series B Preferred Stock financing round, led by Fort Worth, TX-based Bios Partners. The Series B funding supports the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONL1204 in retinal detachment, as well as the advancement of the asset into the chronic conditions of glaucoma and dry age-related macular degeneration.

“I am thrilled to join ONL Therapeutics at this critical inflection point for the company,” said Ms. Chang. “The potential for ONL’s Fas inhibition platform to bring first-in-class neuroprotection therapies to market and ultimately to help patients suffering from retinal diseases is impressive and compelling, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission.”

Ms. Chang brings to ONL a diverse 25-year career spanning large and small biopharma, early-stage technology commercialization and management consulting. She was most recently vice president of corporate affairs at Millendo Therapeutics where she was responsible for building critical infrastructure as the company became publicly traded, including investor and public relations, facilities and operations, information technology and corporate communications. Previously, she was managing director of Fast Forward Medical Innovation at the University of Michigan Medical School, accelerating university-based biomedical technologies through funding, industry collaboration and entrepreneurial support. Prior to that, Ms. Chang was with Sunovion and Pfizer, leading business teams and commercial strategies across multiple categories such as sleep medicine, allergy/respiratory, and cardiovascular. She received her bachelor of arts degree in psychobiology from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About ONL1204

ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs in a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s ONL1204 development program focused its first indication on the treatment of retinal detachment, a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Clinical trial plans were focused first on the acute indication of retinal detachment, with continuing preclinical work occurring to enable clinical trials in other disease indications, including glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and inherited retinal degeneration (IRD; also known as retinitis pigmentosa).

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to protecting and improving the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a novel breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering an entirely new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD, and IRD.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.  

Company Contact:
ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
Linda Kemnitz
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.