Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire CarStory

Online Automotive Retailer Vroom to Acquire CarStory

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Acquisition adds industry’s largest source of AI-powered market data plus advanced digital retailing services to Vroom’s platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vroom (www.vroom.com), an innovative ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and sell used vehicles, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail, through the acquisition of Vast Holdings, Inc. Leveraging its machine learning, informed by more than 7 million listings per day and more than 18 million consumer sessions per month, CarStory brings the industry’s most complete and accurate view of predictive market data to Vroom’s national ecommerce and vehicle operations platform. As part of Vroom, CarStory will continue to drive automotive retail innovation by aggregating, optimizing and distributing current market data from thousands of automotive sources and offering its digital retailing services to dealers, top automotive financial services companies and household names in automotive industry research and retailing.

“At Vroom, we’ve built a platform made for scale and driven by data. As car buyers and sellers across the country increasingly turn to ecommerce solutions, CarStory will strengthen and extend the reach of our digital retailing platform, and together we will accelerate the transformation of the massive used auto industry,” said Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer at Vroom. “We’ve been continually impressed by the size, breadth and sophistication of CarStory’s operations as we have worked with them for the past two years and we are thrilled to welcome them to Vroom.”

“Our mission has always been to provide data and services that enable our partners to grow and that won’t change,” said John Price, Chief Executive Officer of CarStory. “We believe joining the Vroom team significantly enhances our ability to transition an industry to digital retailing and will allow our partners to reach their goals even faster.”

Vroom will pay an aggregate purchase price of approximately $120 million, subject to adjustment, comprised of approximately 60% in cash and 40% in shares of Vroom common stock. The final cash/stock split is subject to adjustment and will be determined at closing. The transaction is anticipated to close in January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition of CarStory is expected to be neutral to Vroom’s operating results in 2021.

About Vroom:
Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand. For more information, visit vroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations for future results of operations. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact:
Moxie Communications Group
Alyssa Galella
[email protected]
(562) 294-6261

Investor Relations:
Vroom
Allen Miller
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.