According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant share of 38.9% of the global market, this region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Was Valued At USD 47.8 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 90.4 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Personal care and beauty products help people look better, stay healthy and clean, and feel better about themselves generally. Moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks, and feminine hygiene products are some of the most popular beauty and personal care products. Rapid urbanization and more people having access to the internet are driving sales of these goods through online channels that offer a wide range of brands and fast, easy shipping and return policies.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Shiseido, one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in the market, unveiled Inryu, an ingestible beauty brand that aims to enhance skin healthy from the inside

In September 2021, Coty Inc., a prominent beauty and body care company, announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a gentle, safe, and conscious baby care range by Kylie Jenner. The products were available exclusively on the brand's direct-to-consumer website

In January 2020, iconic beauty brand Revlon launched its PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer, the first mass cosmetic product that meets the clean beauty standards of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Dynamics:

The market for beauty and personal care goods has grown because people’s lifestyles have changed and society has become more aware of beauty. People who are younger spend more on beauty items. So, the main things driving the growth of the online beauty and personal care goods market are how they shop and what they buy. There are some reasons why the biggest players in the market could move to the online segment. These include the digitization of business, platforms that save money, and the costs of running a retail store. These are the main reasons why there are always more new players in the online market. In the next few years, innovation and competition will drive the online beauty and personal care goods market. The e-commerce platform is mostly made up of well-known companies from all over the world.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, 38.9% of the world market will be in the Asia-Pacific region. This region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is because more and more women in countries like China and India are getting jobs and are becoming more interested in and able to spend money on beauty and personal care goods. Also, the growing number of young people in these countries who have access to the Internet is likely to give the regional market a huge chance to grow in the coming years.

The European beauty and personal care products market is driven by the fact that more and more people, especially in the UK, France, and Germany, want natural and vegan makeup. In North America, especially the US and Canada, people are willing to pay a lot for beauty goods. The regional market will be driven by the ability of customers to spend more money and the presence of major players in these areas.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 10.8% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 47.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 90.4 Billion By Type Skincare products, Color cosmetics, Oral hygieneproducts, Male grooming products, Baby and childcare products, Depilatory products, Haircare products, Fragrances, Bath and shower products, Deodorants By Applications Natural, Organic, Others By Companies Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Lâ€™OREAL, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Amway, Avon Products, Natura Cosmeticos, Oriflame Cosmetics Global, Clarins., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Lâ€™OREAL, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Amway, Avon Products, Natura Cosmeticos, Oriflame Cosmetics Global, Clarins., and Others.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Types:

Skincare products

Color cosmetics

Oral hygieneproducts

Male grooming products

Baby and childcare products

Depilatory products

Haircare products

Fragrances

Bath and shower products

Deodorants

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Applications:

Natural

Organic

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

