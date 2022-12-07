Diesel Technology Forum Event Image Please register now to join us on December 14, 2022.

Washington, D.C., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — You’re invited to Wednesday’s online event about the future of internal combustion engines (ICEs) and fuels hosted by the Diesel Technology Forum (DTF).

While diesel, gasoline, and natural gas are currently used in ICEs to power nearly all of our world’s vehicles and the global economy, the panelists will discuss efforts to further improve the engines and lower their carbon footprints.

DTF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer will host the conversation exploring the future for ICE from a broad policy, technology, and consumer perspective. Speakers will include the following leaders in engine technology, vehicle and equipment original equipment manufacturers, fuel producers, as well as global consultants:

Dr. Cathy Choi, Executive Director, Cummins

Pierre Guyot, Senior Vice President, John Deere Power Systems

Matt Leuck, Technical Manager, Renewable Road Transportation, Neste

Dr. John Pinson, CEO, Stanadyne

Adam Schubert, Senior Associate, Stillwater Associates

Troy Kantola, Product Director, Plant Manager, Tenneco

We’ll discuss the markets for continued use of ICE, and how industry is advancing technology to achieve even further emissions reductions, as well as efficiency improvements. Policy developments for ICE, decarbonization strategies, and the time value of carbon are also up for discussion.

The keynote address will be given by Dr. Kelly Senecal, the Co-founder of Convergent Science and a Visiting Professor at the University of Oxford. Dr. Senecal is also the Co-author of Racing Toward Zero: The Untold Story of Driving Green .

The event begins at 2 p.m. EST, Wednesday, December 14. Admission is free however space is limited.

Please register now at this link:

https://dieseltechnologyforum.webex.com/dieseltechnologyforum/j.php?RGID=r69535849e2cb833fef354cd10143f0df

Resources:

Event page: https://dieselforum.org/webinars/posts/what-is-the-future-for-internal-combustion-engines-and-fuels-in-a-reduced-carbon-world

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

