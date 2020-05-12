Online Furniture Retailer Beliani to Accept Crypto with BitPay

Breaking News
Beliani Attracts Global Customers with Bitcoin as Payment Option

Atlanta, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the first large international furniture brand to go live, Beliani, a Europe-based web-only international seller of furniture and home accessories. The company offers over 100,000 on-trend and high-quality pieces for the home and garden, from traditional dining room to contemporary items at greatly reduced prices. For new customers paying in crypto, Beliani is offering £100 off purchases of £400 or more. For additional details, visit Beliani.co.uk/content/bitpay/

BitPay CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Pair said, “It’s great to see Beliani accept crypto adding new furniture options to BitPay users who are looking to spend bitcoin and opening new market opportunities to Beliani.”

Over 1 million customers across 16 countries in Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Danemark, Sweden, Finland, Polen, Czech Republic and Hungary purchased furniture from Beliani. As the first furniture seller to accept cryptocurrency through BitPay, users can pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP and ETH, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD, supported by BitPay.   

“In today’s economic climate it’s easy to see the value BitPay adds by opening up our products to new consumers, and by being an early adopter of a payment technology that’s on the verge of exploding into mainstream adoption,” said Stephan Widmer, CEO with Beliani.

Beliani ships internationally so adding BitPay as a payment option made perfect sense since crypto payments are global and have no risk of chargebacks as with traditional credit cards.  Implementing BitPay was quick and easy and can save 2 – 3% on each transaction made in crypto versus other payment methods. In the check out page, the BitPay logo is featured alongside other major payment providers to make it easy for customers to choose crypto as a payment option.

Beliani anticipates the addition of crypto payments via BitPay, as well as the addition of Beliani to BitPay’s merchant directory, which gives the company access to a broad new customer base and the potential to attract incremental sales. 

Beliani was founded by Stephan and his brother Michael Widmer in Switzerland in 2009 to bring big designs at a good price along with the convenience of buying furniture without leaving home. The company employs more than 500 people and offers free shipping, 365 day returns with prices that are up to 70% off and up to 5 year warranty. Beliani stands for reliability and high quality that can be trusted over the years.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency and fiat, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule if any.

