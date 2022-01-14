Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Online Grocer Farmstead Expanding to Chicago; High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

Online Grocer Farmstead Expanding to Chicago; High-quality Groceries, Delivered for Free, at Better Prices Than Local Supermarkets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Waitlist limited to first 1,000 customers; startup uses AI tech to manage inventory, logistics and reduce waste

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that it has opened the waitlist for its upcoming Chicago service launch. Waitlist signups will be limited to the first 1,000 customers. Customers can sign up here. Service is scheduled to begin in early 2022, and will initially be available in both the city of Chicago and nearby suburbs (see map here), with delivery in as little as one hour.

Chicago is Farmstead’s fifth market – the company’s service originated in the San Francisco Bay area, and it also serves Miami, Fla. and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Farmstead quickly becomes a local favorite in each market for its great mix of local and national brands, no-fee delivery, convenience and fair prices. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot (a 2 or 3-hr guaranteed delivery window) for one-off, every day ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery. All Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

More than 70 percent of Farmstead customers eventually sign up for weekly deliveries, earning additional discounts on fresh staple products they purchase regularly, while getting guaranteed delivery windows each week.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience.

“Chicagoans love grocery delivery – we’ve had hundreds of requests to expand our service there,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO at Farmstead. “Right now, their available delivery options come with high fees and markups. Farmstead will spoil Chicagoans with no fees, low prices, great customer service and delivery to both the city and the suburbs.”

Customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service at https://farmstead.vip/chicago.

Farmstead is eager to add local Chicago brands to its inventory – those interested can apply here.

About Farmstead
Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

Media contact:
Gina Rezendes
617-640-8278
gina@big-swing.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.