“Fresh Deliveries: The Rise of Online Grocery Shopping” | The Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising internet penetration, and changing consumer preferences towards online shopping. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online grocery delivery services as people are avoiding going to supermarkets and other stores in person. However, the market is facing some challenges such as lack of infrastructure, high delivery costs, and lack of awareness in some regions.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Online Grocery Delivery Services Market By Product Type (Breakfast & Dairy Products, Fresh Produce, Snacks & Beverages, Meat & Seafood, And Staples & Cooking Essentials), By End-User (Individuals And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 286 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,159 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Online Grocery Delivery Services? How big is the Online Grocery Delivery Services Industry?

Online Grocery Delivery Services Report Coverage & Overview:

Online grocery delivery services have gained popularity in the last few years subject to convenience and ease of access. Rise in digitization and surging use of the internet and smartphones indirectly cater to escalating demand for online grocery delivery services. Macro-economic factors such as increase in per capita expenditure on household & grocery items, and surging urbanization has enhanced popularity of online grocery delivery services.

The global online grocery delivery services market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market: Growth Dynamics

The expansion of the global online grocery delivery services industry is impacted by myriad factors. This includes the enhanced popularity of e-commerce tools, the rapid surge in m-commerce activities, and the swift popularity of fast delivery solutions. Growing benefits offered by the online grocery delivery services market such as ease of access, door-step delivery of groceries, user-friendly payment options, and discounts will pave a way for the growth of the global online grocery delivery services market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 286 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2,159 billion CAGR Growth Rate 26% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Tesco.com, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket), AEON Co., Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Blink Commerce Private Limited, Alibaba.com, Natures Basket Limited, JD.com, Inc., Instacart, Reliance Retail (Reliance Fresh), Rakuten Group, Inc., Walmart Inc., Target Brands, Inc., and The Kroger Co. Key Segment By Product Type, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online grocery delivery services market is divided into product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global online grocery delivery services industry is sectored into snacks & beverages, breakfast & dairy products, meat & seafood, fresh produce, and staples & cooking essentials segments. Furthermore, the staples & cooking essentials segment, which accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, is anticipated to register notable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over 2022-2030 can be owing to the repetitive purchase of staple food such as flour, food grains, and cooking essentials, including oil considered necessities in households across Asia–Pacific region.

Based on the end-user, the global online grocery delivery services market is segmented into individuals and others. Moreover, the individuals segment is predicted to dominate the segmental growth in the forecast period. The segmental surge can be attributed to humungous demand for convenient shopping tools, particularly from the millennials & baby boomer population.

The global Online Grocery Delivery Services market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Breakfast & Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Snacks & Beverages

Meat & Seafood

Staples & Cooking Essentials

By End-User

Individuals

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Online Grocery Delivery Services market include –

Tesco.com

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket)

Target Brands Inc.

Alibaba.com

AEON Co. Ltd.

Instacart

Amazon.com Inc.

Blink Commerce Private Limited

Natures Basket Limited

JD.com Inc.

Reliance Retail (Reliance Fresh)

Rakuten Group Inc.

Walmart Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global online grocery delivery services market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 26% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global online grocery delivery services market was evaluated at nearly $286 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $2,159 billion by 2030

The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to technological advancements, swift urbanization, and changing consumers’ shopping behavior

Based on product type, the breakfast & dairy segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of over 25.1% over 2022-2030

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the projected timeframe

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Online Grocery Delivery Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Online Grocery Delivery Services Industry?

What segments does the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for a major share of the global online grocery delivery services industry share in 2021, is predicted to continue its domination over the assessment period. The regional market surge can be attributed to favorable initiatives taken by governments of countries such as China and India towards promoting online shopping and e-commerce activities.

Apart from this, the North American region is also projected to make notable contributions toward the expansion of the online grocery delivery services market across the globe. The growth of the market in the region can be credited to the presence of major players such as Walmart Inc., Instacart, Amazon.com, Inc., Target Corporation, and The Kroger Company in the sub-continent

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2022, Dunzo, a quick commerce player supported by Reliance and Google, launched instant online grocery delivery services in Mumbai. The groceries delivered to customers include fresh fruits, household necessities, fresh vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, hygiene items, and more. The move will provide impetus to online grocery delivery services business in India and the Asia-Pacific zone.

In December 2022, Swiggy, an online food & grocery delivery firm based in India, introduced a new business platform referred to as Handpicked. Reportedly, the new platform offers premium products that are either manufactured by locals or imported. The strategic initiative will bolster the expansion of the online grocery delivery services business in India and abroad.

In January 2022, Swiggy had raised nearly $700 million at about $10.7 billion valuation in a new round of financing.

