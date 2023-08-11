The worldwide online home décor industry is driven by customers’ increased investment in personal space to create cozy and dedicated zones for household activities ranging from work to playing with children

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for online home decor was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 171 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 313.5 billion.

Customers presently receive a virtually perfect and immersive shopping experience when they purchase online. This includes items being appropriately arranged and divided depending on color, use, and available space, as well as the use of augmented as well as virtual reality.

Users may build up an entire house or workplace using applications and portals that support AR and VR, helping them see and select the best furnishings. The global market is being driven by consumers’ need for high-end home décor furnishings and accessories to give their houses a classic appearance.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 171.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 313.5 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Price Category, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Ashley Home Stores, Ltd., Herman Miller, Inc., Home 24 SE, Home Depot Product Authority, IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International, Inc., Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Pepperfry, Signify Holding (Philips), Springs Window Fashions

Key Findings of the Market Report

During the projected period, the furniture sector is anticipated to have the biggest global online home decor market share.

Demand for bed and bath linens will probably increase, which will fuel the online home décor sector.

Europe is an appealing market for online home décor due to customers’ growing preference for online home decor buying.

Market Trends for Online Home Décor

During the projected period, the furniture sector is anticipated to have the biggest global online home decor market share. This is attributed to an increase in consumer expenditure on enhancing interior design to boost sales of home dcor and an increase in disposable income for consumers.

With furniture acting as the representation of big durable commodities, the furniture sector has steadily adapted to the e-commerce marketing strategy as the Internet economy continues to grow and the logistics system gets better.

Online Home Décor Regional Market Outlook

Europe is seeing an enormous increase in demand on the worldwide market, which is followed by Asia Pacific as well as South America. Europe is becoming a desirable market for online home decor due to customers’ growing inclination for online home décor purchasing and their demand for fashionable, distinctive collections and multifunctional goods.

Leading players are using the internet sales channel to launch creative and affordable items. For example, Fabindia debuted its new Vardaniya as well as Vatika home décor collections on 2022. The collection contained serve ware, lights, pillows, table linen, curtains, home décor, and collectibles. A growing millennial generation that is consistently spending money on home furnishings is having an impact on the market’s overall expansion.

Global Online Home Decor Market: Key Players

To assess their financials, significant product offerings, recent advancements, and strategies, the companies within the online home decor market research are given in-depth profiles. The majority of businesses invest a lot on thorough research and development initiatives, mostly to create cutting-edge items. The two main tactics used by firms in the international market are product portfolio expansion as well as merger & acquisition.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Kimball International, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Ashley Home Stores, Ltd., Home 24 SE, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Signify Holding (Philips), Springs Window Fashions, and Pepperfry are some of the major companies active in the global online home decor market.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for online home decor are:

Overstock debuted Bed Bath & Beyond, its new American website, in 2023. All Overstock.com clients are now sent to BedBathandBeyond.com following the formal rebranding of Overstock.com as Bed Bath & Beyond. The online store Bed Bath & Beyond sells items for the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom as well as furniture and home accessories like carpets and lighting.

Mensa Brands introduced fresh merchandise under the Folkulture home décor brand in 2023. The brand has now entered the Indian market and is already available on Amazon in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The business offers around 1,000 goods in more than 30 categories. For the purpose of accelerating its expansion in the furniture industry, the business bought Folkulture in 2021.

The Home Depot unveiled StyleWell Kids in 2022, a fresh, in-vogue home décor brand with over 65 kid-friendly furniture. The new StyleWell kid’s product line, a unique collection, is made to enable families to furnish a child’s room that is distinctly individual. Collections from StyleWell Kids include modern princess, park ranger, dreamer, adventurer, and captain, among others. In order to serve customers of all ages, the firm aims to concentrate on both adult and children’s home design items.

Global Online Home Decor Market Segmentation

Product Type Furniture Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Kitchen Others Textiles Bed Linen Bath Linen Kitchen Linen Upholstery Other Flooring Ceramic & Stone Tiles Wood & Laminates Vinyl Flooring Carpets & Rugs Others Wall Decor Wall Stickers Clocks Hanging Frame Works Metal Works Shelves Others Lighting Chandeliers Lamps & Shades Light Bulbs Others Others

Price Category Low Medium High / Premium

Distribution Channel Company Website E-Commerce Website

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



