Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OnlineBoss launches his services, aim to target the NFT world

OnlineBoss launches his services, aim to target the NFT world

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Los Angeles, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are NFT’s the new Meme coin or are they the future of art and digital investments? @OnlineBoss, who is a crypto and NFT advisor and expert, believes that NFTs are here to stay and have endless possibilities.

OnlineBoss is proud to announce his coaching and guiding service to help the NFT world and beginners.

Christian, who helped develop and market Sportemon into a $126 million market cap says we are in infantile stages in the NFT market. @onlineboss_ tipped his followers early on about the meme coin craze and helped thousands of people see life-changing money very quickly but Christian says the potential for NFT’s is even greater.

About NFT

NFT is a “non-fungible token”, it means that something is different, and is irreplaceable. It can be compared with things like fiat. Something like USD, Euro, Pound, and other currencies can be exchanged, but and you will eventually end up with the same in terms of value. If one exchanges USD to Euro, the USD or Euro will still remain, just going to switch hands, not the value. While the NFTs are non-fungible, so if anyone trades it, he/she is going to end up having something totally unique.

About Online Boss

@onlineboss__ has built a community of followers across his social media networks along with coaching and guiding others through both free and subscription-based telegram groups. Follow his Instagram here https://instagram.com/onlineboss__?utm_medium=copy_link

Media contact

Company: OnlineBoss

Contact Name: Angelica

Address: Los Angeles, California

E-mail: Info@connectthedotsintl.com

Website: https://instagram.com/onlineboss__?utm_medium=copy_link

Source: Link

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.