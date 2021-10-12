OnlineBoss launches his services, aim to target the NFT world

Los Angeles, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are NFT’s the new Meme coin or are they the future of art and digital investments? @OnlineBoss, who is a crypto and NFT advisor and expert, believes that NFTs are here to stay and have endless possibilities.

OnlineBoss is proud to announce his coaching and guiding service to help the NFT world and beginners.

Christian, who helped develop and market Sportemon into a $126 million market cap says we are in infantile stages in the NFT market. @onlineboss_ tipped his followers early on about the meme coin craze and helped thousands of people see life-changing money very quickly but Christian says the potential for NFT’s is even greater.

About NFT

NFT is a “non-fungible token”, it means that something is different, and is irreplaceable. It can be compared with things like fiat. Something like USD, Euro, Pound, and other currencies can be exchanged, but and you will eventually end up with the same in terms of value. If one exchanges USD to Euro, the USD or Euro will still remain, just going to switch hands, not the value. While the NFTs are non-fungible, so if anyone trades it, he/she is going to end up having something totally unique.

About Online Boss

@onlineboss__ has built a community of followers across his social media networks along with coaching and guiding others through both free and subscription-based telegram groups. Follow his Instagram here https://instagram.com/onlineboss__?utm_medium=copy_link

Media contact

Company: OnlineBoss

Contact Name: Angelica

Address: Los Angeles, California

E-mail: Info@connectthedotsintl.com

Website: https://instagram.com/onlineboss__?utm_medium=copy_link

Source: Link