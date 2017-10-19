Only One City, One Company Meet HQ2 Requirements Delivered at the Speed of Amazon in Thriving Downtown Metropolis

Irvine, California is Amazon’s One-Click HQ2 Solution with Best-in-Class Talent Pipeline, Fully Approved Land and Unbeatable Orange County Lifestyle

Irvine Spectrum Delivers all 8 Million Square Feet in Heart of the Country’s Largest Technology Recruitment Region Requiring Zero Upfront Capital from Amazon

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The City of Irvine made public today its proposal for Amazon’s second headquarters (HQ2). Ranked No. 1 in the nation for its fiscal strength and budget discipline, the fast-growing city is offering Amazon a fully financed (by Irvine Company), fully approved one-click solution for HQ2 in Irvine Spectrum, at the center of Orange County in downtown Irvine. The proposal delivers all 8 million square feet in the heart of a thriving metropolis that was built around the University of California, Irvine (UCI), which has the largest combined engineering and computer sciences program in California and fifth-largest in the nation. The City of Irvine collaborated with Irvine Company, creator of the largest, most successful master-planned city in America to provide Amazon with interconnected campuses within downtown Irvine Spectrum delivered as they need it, starting day one. Irvine Spectrum is already home to 1,200 Amazon employees. For detailed information on the proposal, go to: www.cityofirvine.org.

“No other city in North America can offer Amazon a fully financed and fully approved headquarters in the center of the country’s largest technology recruitment region,” said Mayor Donald Wagner, City of Irvine. “And no other city has partnered the way we have with Irvine Company, our business community, and the entire Orange County region to become Amazon’s perfect HQ2 site.”

City officials and executives from Irvine-based Fortune 500 companies echoed the city’s qualifications for HQ2, describing Irvine as a booming metro center with access to over 30,000 STEM graduates annually and 415,000 STEM professionals in Southern California.

Amazon’s HQ2 will bring 50,000 new jobs over 15 years to the community it chooses, requiring a sustainable talent pool that Irvine can deliver. Included with the Irvine proposal is a personal letter from Donald Bren, Chairman of the Irvine Company, to Jeffrey Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, which clearly explains what distinguishes it from every other proposal Amazon is receiving.

“With the Irvine Company proposal, Amazon will not be required to invest capital for land acquisition, buildings, or entitlements to build your new campus,” writes Mr. Bren. “In essence, you would have a one-click shopping opportunity and be able to capitalize on our in-place property development rights, thus avoiding potential delays, because Irvine Company has invested more than 60 years master planning 93,000 acres of land, and designing and overseeing the creation of the largest new city in America…Irvine, California.”

Irvine is one of only 10 initial Google Fiber cities in the U.S., which surpasses Amazon’s need for a well-established infrastructure with best-in-class connectivity capabilities. The city is already a flourishing tech corridor with a healthy economy, home to more than 900 technology companies representing over 50 percent of Orange County’s venture capital investment since 2011.

In addition, UCI is one of America’s leading public research universities, and rated by the New York Times as the #1 top college doing the most for the American dream. Its accomplished student body and eminent faculty are actively addressing today’s grand challenges through collaborative, forward-thinking research that crosses a multitude of disciplines.

“We welcome Amazon to take advantage of the one-of-a-kind, innovative and creative workforce found in the UCI community and alumni base. Together, Amazon and UCI, with our unique public-private partnerships, can help drive regional entrepreneurship and scientific innovation,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman, University of California, Irvine.

“Irvine should be the clear choice for Amazon HQ2,” said Bryan Starr, CEO, Irvine Chamber of Commerce. “Irvine’s business environment is unrivaled and our state, county and city transportation agencies have a region-wide $11 billion, 10-year plan for projects in this area to allow us to grow our business community and maintain mobility. We also have 300 days of sunshine each year to enjoy our outdoor lifestyle, including beautiful parks, trails, natural open space and nearby beaches.”

Irvine is located 36 miles from Los Angeles International Airport and is minutes from John Wayne Airport which services 11 million passengers annually with direct flights to Seattle, New York and other major cities. Its park system has been ranked the best in Southern California and seventh best nationwide, with one-third of Irvine permanently preserved as parks, trails and usable natural open space. Orange County is the sixth-largest county in the U.S., home to 3.2 million people and 42 miles of majestic coastline. It ranks 10th in the USDA’s natural amenities strength index and is within a 65-mile drive to seven of the U.S. Top 50 universities.

Amazon HQ2 Would Be Good for Irvine

Attracting top businesses like Amazon keeps the economy strong and ensures that jobs of the future are in place. With an average annual salary of $100,000, the 50,000 high-paying jobs envisioned for Amazon’s HQ2 would create significant new opportunities for Orange County and region-wide residents – including many now still in high school and college – to live, work and raise families of their own in the city they love. These jobs would also represent a critical source of revenue to help fund Irvine’s acclaimed resident-focused services, from park maintenance, to public safety and infrastructure improvements. The office square footage is already approved to be built and the roads and infrastructure were designed accordingly. Securing Amazon would help to ensure this office space is filled with high-quality jobs.

About Irvine Spectrum

Irvine Spectrum is a 5,500-acre lifestyle and business district in downtown Irvine at the center of Orange County, Calif. It is home to more than 2,500 businesses occupying 24 million square feet, along with 9,000 apartment homes and the region’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment center. Irvine Spectrum is adjacent to the Orange County Great Park that boasts open space, sports fields and a live music amphitheater.

About City of Irvine

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of more than 268,000 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine’s enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of the Orange County Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.

