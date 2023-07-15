NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, reminds investors that it is the only law firm that filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who received Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock in exchange for shares of Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (“Legacy HUB”) in connection with Legacy HUB’s merger (the “Merger”) with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (“Mount Rainier”). Other law firms have issued press releases soliciting clients, but have not filed a case to protect investors.

Investors who acquired HUB securities as a result of the Merger may, not later September 5, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP encourages investors who acquired HUB securities as a result of the Merger to contact the firm directly to acquire more information and believes its investigation and filing of a complaint put it in a superior position to discuss the case as compared with other law firms issuing press releases.

If you received shares of HUB common stock as a result of the Merger and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jack G. Fruchter or Michael J. Klein by email at JFruchter@aftlaw.com and MKlein@aftlaw.com, or telephone at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California with extensive experience in litigating on behalf of investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

