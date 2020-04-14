OnShift, PayActiv Introducing Financial Relief Program to Assist Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

New OnShift Wallet fee waiver program in partnership with PayActiv helps alleviate financial stress for thousands of frontline healthcare workers

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living , today announced it is waiving fees for users of its financial wellness solution, OnShift Wallet (powered by PayActiv)*. With instant access to earned wages between paychecks, users of OnShift Wallet gain financial peace of mind so they can better manage expenses and navigate this time of uncertainty.

The OnShift Wallet fee waiver program is made possible by PayActiv, the leading provider of employer-sponsored earned wage and tip access. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, PayActiv launched a fee waiver program in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and has extended the program to customers of OnShift to help post-acute care and senior living employees and their families during this period of uncertainty. Currently over 175,000 employees have access to OnShift Wallet through their employers. So far this year, over $12 million in earned wages has been distributed to employees prior to payday.

“We are incredibly grateful to our clients who are serving our nation’s most vulnerable and fragile population, the elderly. Each and every day, their employees are on the front lines caring for residents, demonstrating their unwavering dedication and selflessness as they battle the threat of COVID-19,” said Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. “Building on our three-year partnership with PayActiv, we are able to provide additional support to these deserving people by offering greater access to their financial resources. We are thankful we can help our clients and their employees during these unprecedented times.”

In a recent survey conducted by PayActiv, 82% of respondents said their greatest concern about the coronavirus is a loss of income. “Our services are a lifeline to the workers that are hardest hit during this crisis and we are proud to partner with OnShift to assist the frontline workers who take care of our seniors and those in post-acute care,” said Safwan Shah, CEO of PayActiv. “The crisis calls for never-before-seen action to provide relief to the workers who are not able to make ends meet between paychecks.”

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, scheduling and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .

About PayActiv, Inc.

PayActiv’s mission is to bring security, dignity and savings to low-income workers through an award-winning holistic financial wellness platform that gives employees on-demand access to earned but unpaid wages. Businesses that partner with PayActiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Employees love PayActiv because it eliminates the expensive between-paychecks tolls of payday loans, bank overdrafts and late fees. PayActiv also offers a suite of financial services that include savings and budgeting tools, bill payment and financial health measurement. PayActiv has won best in class awards in both FinTech & HRTech and is the provider of Earned Wage Access to Walmart. For more information, visit www.payactiv.com .

*Some simple conditions must be met in order to qualify for the fee waiver program, which will be available at least through May 2020.

