OnShift’s Peter Corless Re-Elected as Associate Business Member President for the American Health Care Association

AHCA/NCAL CONVENTION & EXPO, LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced that Peter Corless, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Development at OnShift, has been re-elected as the Associate Business Member (ABM) President for the American Health Care Association (AHCA). Corless will continue to represent the AHCA vendor partner community as an ex-officio on the AHCA Board of Governors, a position he has held since October 2015.

During his first term on the Board of Governors, Corless served on the AHCA/NCAL Workforce Committee where he was involved in helping shape ACHA’s input and response to CMS regarding the development and implementation of the Payroll-Based Journal requirements. In an effort to help providers improve their workforce strategies, Corless also has conducted dozens of educational sessions with AHCA and its state affiliates.

“I am honored that the Associate Business Member community has once again put its faith in me to represent their interests to the AHCA Board of Governors,” says Corless. “I look forward to helping grow a stronger, more viable sector for providers and their vendor partners.”

About Peter Corless

Peter is a recognized HR leader in post-acute care and is well-known for his achievements at some of the country’s largest post-acute care organizations, including Kindred Healthcare and Genesis HealthCare. As an experienced, international chief administrative and human resources officer within these organizations, he developed strategies that reduced turnover, improved recruiting and hiring strategies, and reduced labor costs. In October 2015, Peter was elected the Associate Business Member (ABM) President for the American Health Care Association (AHCA). Prior to that, Peter served as the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living’s liaison to multi-facility operator executives, where he worked with senior executives at the largest operators to ensure their issues are at the forefront of AHCA/NCAL policy. Peter received his BA from the University of Waterloo and his MBA from York University’s Schulich School of Business.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift delivers cloud-based human capital management software and proactive services to solve everyday workforce challenges in healthcare. Our suite of products for hiring, scheduling and employee engagement drives quality care, lower costs and higher performance by empowering providers to staff consistently and efficiently. Intuitive design, predictive analytics and customer success management are why thousands of post-acute care and senior living organizations rely on OnShift. For more information visit www.onshift.com.

