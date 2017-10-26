Breaking News
Ontario Energy Association Comments on Ontario’s 2017 Long Term Energy Plan

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) congratulates the Government of Ontario on the release of its 2017 Long-Term Energy Plan (LTEP), Delivering Fairness and Choice. As noted by Duncan Hawthorne, CEO of Horizon Nuclear Power UK at the OEA ENERGYCONFERENCE17, Ontario is fortunate to have a long-term planning process in place for its energy system.

The OEA is pleased that a number of elements from its Energy Platform are reflected in the 2017 LTEP, such as maximizing the use of Ontario’s existing energy assets, promoting transportation fuel switching, removing barriers to innovation (e.g. barriers to storage), reaffirming a commitment to the Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO) Market Renewal initiative, continuing support for expanded access to natural gas, and working to remove regulatory barriers to utility innovation so that they can  offer more efficient and cost-effective solutions.

“The OEA is pleased to see a number of elements of its Energy Platform reinforced in the 2017 Long-Term Energy Plan,” said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. “The key to its success will be in its implementation. The OEA looks forward to working with the government, Independent Electricity System Operator and Ontario Energy Board as they implement the components of the LTEP.”

About the OEA

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario’s energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.

