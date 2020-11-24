OnTrac Donates $10,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank During Tex Earnhardt Memorial Food Drive

OnTrac presents KSLX Mark and NeanderPaul a donation for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance Robert Abel, Director of Corporate Branding at OnTrac, presents 100.7 KSLX’s Mark Devine and Paul “NeanderPaul” Marshall a donation for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnTrac, a logistics company providing contracted parcel services in the Western United States, donated $10,000 to the 100.7 KSLX inaugural Tex Earnhardt Memorial Food Drive benefitting the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. The contribution provides about 70,000 meals for families in need throughout Arizona.

“Last year, we provided holiday meals for more than 12,000 families in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving. We expect that number to rise even higher in this most unique year of 2020,” St. Mary’s Director of Public Relations Jerry Brown said. “This donation from OnTrac will allow us to distribute 70,000 meals to those in need in our community. We thank OnTrac for this generous donation and for stepping up to help our neighbors during this challenging time.”

The KSLX food drive honored well-known Arizona car dealer Tex Earnhardt, who died at 89 in April 2020. Earnhardt was famous for his TV commercials, in which he sat on top of a bull and pitched his auto deals with the trademark slogan of “and that ain’t no bull!”

100.7 KSLX radio personalities Mark and NeanderPaul broadcasted the event live from Bashas’ at 5555 N 7th Street in Phoenix. Bashas’ locations throughout the valley collected food and monetary donations during the on-air event.

“Wow!,” said Mark Devine, “this is an amazingly generous donation from OnTrac—it’s what giving back to the community looks like.”

“We can’t thank OnTrac enough for their generous donation. Obviously, this has been a very challenging year for everyone, and St. Mary’s Food Bank is no exception. Their generosity will go a long way toward assisting Valley families with their food security concerns. Thanks to everyone involved for making this possible.” – Paul Marshall (NeanderPaul).

Community involvement is an integral part of the corporate culture at OnTrac. The company has previously provided support to the American Cancer Society, St. Vincent de Paul, United Food Bank, and other national and local charities.

“It was a pleasure to partner with KSLX this year to help the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance,” said Robert E. Humphrey, Jr., OnTrac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We want to make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we were proud to present this donation on behalf of all our employees and their families.”

About St. Mary’s Food Bank

Founded in 1967, St. Mary’s Food Bank is one of the largest food banks in the United States and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. 95% of all donations received at St. Mary’s Food Bank go directly to the organization’s mission, helping to feed those in need in Phoenix and nine Arizona counties.

About OnTrac

The OnTrac network provides companies an affordable way to speed up Ground delivery so they can lower shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. The OnTrac service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, SOC 2 compliant, and integrates with over 30 different multi-carrier software providers. For more information, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com.

OnTrac Media Relations

[email protected]

866.406.2300

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e98d9d-3190-40eb-b0af-153fd4e319c0