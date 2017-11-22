OnTrac Surpasses Goal with 9,192 Can Donation to St. Vincent de Paul

Breaking News
CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in delivery services in the Western United States, surpassed their company goal of donating 5,000 cans of food to the 10th annual 102.5 KNIX Million Can Crusade. The Valley’s biggest canned food drive supports St. Vincent de Paul in their efforts to feed hungry families this holiday season across the greater Phoenix area. In addition to the canned food donation from OnTrac, the logistics company also donated $1,500 at the event kickoff, which is equivalent to 15,000 cans of food. In total, OnTrac donated 24,192 cans of food.

In time for Thanksgiving, 102.5 KNIX announced on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 that the goal of collecting one million cans was reached. A grand total of 2,376,063 was donated and will fill the St. Vincent de Paul’s community food pantries. From there, the cans will be placed into food boxes and delivered to hungry families throughout the Valley.

“All of us at St. Vincent de Paul are so blessed to have partners like OnTrac that allow us to help so many people in our community, especially during the holiday season,” says Shannon Clancy, associate executive director and chief philanthropy officer from St. Vincent de Paul. “Each dollar and can of food donated not only provides hungry families with the food they need, but also lets them know that they are not alone in their moment of need. We are grateful to our friends at OnTrac who demonstrate the kindness, love and generosity of this community that cares. Thank you, OnTrac, for all that you make possible for those in need all year long.”

OnTrac specializes in delivery services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million people. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the cost of express shipping. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first regional logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. OnTrac is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international.  For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

