Ooma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Business Services Revenue up 68%, Driven by Continued Organic Growth and Broadsmart

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2020 ended July 31, 2019.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $37.3 million, up 18% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $34.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 23% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.

: Total revenue was $37.3 million, up 18% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $34.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 23% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services. Net Loss : GAAP net loss was $5.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

: GAAP net loss was $5.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was ($0.5) million, compared to ($0.6) million in second quarter fiscal 2019.

For more information about non-GAAP net loss and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“For the second quarter of our 2020 fiscal year Ooma delivered solid results, with significant growth of revenues and continued execution on key strategic initiatives,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer. “We are pleased to report that Ooma Business subscription revenue grew 68% year-over-year, driven by both strong performance from Ooma Office and the addition of Broadsmart, which we acquired in the quarter”.

Business Outlook:

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Ooma expects to report:

Total revenue in the range of $38.0 million to $39.0 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $4.7 million to $5.2 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.22 to $0.24.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $0.8 million to $1.2 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.06.

For the full fiscal year 2020, Ooma expects to report:

Total revenue in the range of $148.0 million to $149.5 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $19.5 million to $20.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.92 to $0.97.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $3.8 million to $4.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.22.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2019 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($4.7)-($5.2) ($19.5)-($20.5) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.4 13.4-13.5 Acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangibles 0.4-0.5 1.6-1.7 Litigation costs 0.1 0.7 Non-GAAP net loss ($0.8)-($1.2) ($3.8)-($4.6) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share ($0.22)-($0.24) ($0.92)-($0.97) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.16 0.63-0.64 Acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.08 Litigation costs — 0.03 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share ($0.04)-($0.06) ($0.18)-($0.22) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic and diluted 21.3 21.2

Conference Call Information:

Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, August 27, 2019. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID “Ooma Second Quarter”. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID “Ooma Second Quarter”. The webcast will be accessible on Ooma’s investor relations website at http://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, September 3, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference ID 8793566. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and enter conference ID 8793566.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net loss before interest and other expense or income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization and other non-GAAP expenses.

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition-related transaction costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, non-cash acquisition-related income tax benefit, change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration and certain litigation costs outside the ordinary course of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma’s core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company’s performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company’s core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma’s investor relations website in addition to following Ooma’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and. This press release includes forward–looking statements regarding the company’s business outlook, its execution of initiatives to continue the growth of Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise and smart security services, and its execution of other initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management’s good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; intense competition; our reliance on retailers and reseller partnerships to sell our products; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; our limited operating history; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our quarterly filing on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on June 7, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

OOMA, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,018 $ 15,370 Short-term investments 14,637 27,253 Accounts receivable, net 4,683 3,723 Inventories 11,266 10,117 Other current assets 7,656 5,450 Total current assets 52,260 61,913 Property and equipment, net 5,017 4,563 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,286 — Intangible assets, net 8,226 2,635 Goodwill 4,264 3,898 Other assets 6,245 5,379 Total assets $ 79,298 $ 78,388 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,697 $ 10,231 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,570 19,048 Deferred revenue 16,044 15,443 Total current liabilities 46,311 44,722 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,823 — Other liabilities 353 619 Total liabilities 48,487 45,341 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 146,319 138,848 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 6 (10 ) Accumulated deficit (115,518 ) (105,795 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,811 33,047 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 79,298 $ 78,388

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 34,469 $ 28,426 $ 65,581 $ 55,738 Product and other 2,874 3,255 5,769 6,165 Total revenue 37,343 31,681 71,350 61,903 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 11,213 8,818 21,024 17,592 Product and other 3,810 4,090 7,573 7,600 Total cost of revenue 15,023 12,908 28,597 25,192 Gross profit 22,320 18,773 42,753 36,711 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,834 10,499 24,293 19,394 Research and development 9,597 8,443 18,479 16,965 General and administrative 5,168 3,995 10,280 8,447 Total operating expenses 27,599 22,937 53,052 44,806 Loss from operations (5,279 ) (4,164 ) (10,299 ) (8,095 ) Interest and other income, net 280 198 538 375 Loss before income taxes (4,999 ) (3,966 ) (9,761 ) (7,720 ) Income tax benefit 16 62 38 131 Net loss $ (4,983 ) $ (3,904 ) $ (9,723 ) $ (7,589 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 20,849,935 19,673,658 20,667,905 19,499,677

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, July 31, July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,983 ) $ (3,904 ) $ (9,723 ) $ (7,589 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 3,411 2,762 6,393 5,076 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 695 558 1,347 1,062 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 309 198 516 343 Non-cash operating lease expense 453 — 899 — Other (98 ) (189 ) (224 ) (246 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (19 ) 444 43 (430 ) Inventories (738 ) (2,113 ) (1,389 ) (2,424 ) Other assets (1,298 ) (121 ) (2,303 ) (685 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,002 1,114 (2,139 ) 3,884 Deferred revenue 855 457 425 509 Net cash used in operating activities (411 ) (794 ) (6,155 ) (500 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (3,851 ) (8,579 ) (19,196 ) (13,988 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 15,077 18,236 32,046 29,762 Capital expenditures (1,030 ) (450 ) (1,632 ) (855 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash assumed (7,073 ) — (7,073 ) (2,402 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,123 9,207 4,145 12,517 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 354 478 1,808 1,644 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units — (441 ) (730 ) (1,200 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (420 ) — (420 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (66 ) 37 658 444 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,646 8,450 (1,352 ) 12,461 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,372 8,494 15,370 4,483 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,018 $ 16,944 $ 14,018 $ 16,944