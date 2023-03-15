PHOENIX, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oops! Laser, Tucson’s leading laser tattoo removal provider, has added the Asclepion PicoStar® laser to its impressive technology line. Backed by Astanza, the Asclepion PicoStar® laser is the most powerful picosecond laser on the market. Oops! Laser already uses the Astanza Trinity triple-wavelength laser for full-spectrum tattoo removal. However, it added the PicoStar® laser to ensure its clients receive the best treatments and results using the industry’s most innovative technology. Combined, the Trinity and PicoStar® deliver the fastest results in the fewest treatments possible throughout Tucson.

“Oops! Laser has come a long way since we first opened in 2016. We started doing laser tattoo removal to help tattoo artists make better art and improve cover-up tattoos. Now we do it to help people make room for new art, remove unwanted ink, and ultimately help others. The past few years, we’ve started helping individuals coming out of incarceration and working closely with probation officers, parole departments, and state prisons to remove gang-related or job-inhibiting tattoos.,” said Jessica Sprague, owner. “Since then, we’ve upgraded our technology line to continue delivering the best results. Now with the PicoStar® laser, we can really focus on breaking down stubborn ink in the later stages of treatment. Two things that haven’t changed over the years are our affordable prices and expertise.”

The PicoStar® laser is a revolutionary picosecond laser that produces a 400 ps pulse duration which is 15 times shorter than the average Q-switched laser. Thanks to this ultra-short pulse length, tattoos can be fragmented into significantly smaller particles than a nanosecond laser. Furthermore, the PicoStar® is known to deliver less painful treatments than nano lasers due to its extremely short pulse. It emits two reliable wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, and is used with Oops! Laser’s Astanza Trinity 694 nm ruby wavelength to eliminate all tattoo colors and safely treat all skin types.

“Everyone in Tucson and all of Arizona knows that Oops! Laser is the leading provider for laser tattoo removal,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “Not only do they continuously upgrade their technology to ensure their customers’ success, but they genuinely care about each person’s journey and changing lives for the better.”

About Oops! Laser

Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal is a laser specialty clinic in Tucson, AZ, that offers advanced hair removal, spider vein removal, and laser tattoo removal services, including complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for tattoo cover-ups. Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal offers competitive pricing to make laser tattoo removal affordable for all patients.

All staff members have been certified by the National Association of Laser & Aesthetics, an internationally recognized training institute for laser technicians, and New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, visit http://www.oopslaser.com/, call (520) 488-5715, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Oops! Laser Tattoo Removal is located at 5647 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712.