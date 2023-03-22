Automated Platform Detects, Prioritizes, Remediates Exploitable Vulnerabilities

CHANTILLY, Va., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OP[4] , a new company built on pioneering cybersecurity technology originally developed for DARPA and productized via AFWERX, launched today with over $2 million U.S. dollars in initial seed funding secured through a combination of product sales and private investment.

OP[4]‘s revolutionary security platform is designed to automatically find and fix N-Day and 0-Day vulnerabilities in Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and embedded systems. Already delivering the software-as-a-service product to the U.S. government, the company is preparing to release industry-specific versions for Consumer IoT, Aerospace & Defense, and Telecommunications markets this Spring. These solutions will support the White House’s national cybersecurity IoT labeling initiative launching later this year.

“As IoT devices become increasingly prevalent, we aim to provide the commercial sector with the same level of protection and privacy as nation states,” said OP[4] co-founder and CEO, Irby Thompson. “Our technology empowers device manufacturers, integrators, and critical infrastructure operators to create safer, more reliable products faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.”

The power of OP[4]‘s platform lies in its innovative ability to simulate a running device, allowing it to differentiate between active and inactive code and assess risk at the binary level. OP[4]‘s fully automated system continuously and accurately detects, isolates, validates, classifies, prioritizes, and remediates N-Day and 0-Day vulnerabilities. This enables product development teams to concentrate first on addressing mission-critical vulnerabilities across their entire software supply chain, reducing risk and enhancing time to market.

“Traditional security analysis tools generate an overwhelming list of software defects, but few of these are actually exploitable by attackers,” noted OP[4] co-founder and CTO Scott Lee. “OP[4] puts the developer experience first by continuously providing targeted, vulnerability insights and prioritization of risks throughout the product development cycle when they can be most efficiently addressed, while also offering unprecedented visibility into the software supply chain. It is our goal to work alongside our customers to enable them to ship more secure products on time and within budget.”

OP[4]‘s cutting-edge system is a product of the founders’ extensive experience in software security. Scott Lee, an expert in binary analysis, previously served as chief technology officer of firmware risk analysis platform Finite State. Irby Thompson, former vice president of product security at embedded software provider Wind River Systems, successfully sold two previous software security startups: Pikewerks sold to Raytheon in 2011, and Star Lab sold to Wind River in 2020.

