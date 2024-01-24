Oregon Democrats unveiled their plan to roll back the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law in response to rampant public drug use and rising overdose deaths, immediately drawing criticism from both Republicans and pro-decriminalization advocacy groups.
“We need to urgently expand drug treatment and addiction prevention in our state while stopping drug dealers, confiscating hard drugs, and cleaning up trash and graffiti,” Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber sai
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmakers urge DOJ to forgo immigration lawsuit against Lone Star State: ‘Texas should not be punished’ - January 24, 2024
- Tennessee law regarding HIV-positive sex workers could soon be revised - January 24, 2024
- Open-air drug use, overdoses push Democrats to introduce overhaul of first-in-the-nation decriminalization law - January 24, 2024