Breaking News
Home / Top News / Open Book Extracts Hires Director of Product Development, Strengthens Private Label Division

Open Book Extracts Hires Director of Product Development, Strengthens Private Label Division

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Phoebe Leppla

Open Book Extracts has appointed Phoebe Leppla as Director of Product Development.

Open Book Extracts has appointed Phoebe Leppla as Director of Product Development.

Former Clorox and Burt’s Bees product development and innovation leader joins Open Book Extracts to lead its private label efforts. This division is poised to support custom product development efforts for world-class CPG companies interested in entering into the CBD/Hemp Extracts category.

ROXBORO, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Book Extracts, one of the leading cultivators, processors, and manufacturers of high-quality cannabinoid products, has appointed Phoebe Leppla as Director of Product Development. Most recently, Leppla led skincare research and development and a team of Formulation Chemists, Packaging Scientists and Process Engineers to bring new products to life for Burt’s Bees. Spending nearly a decade at The Clorox Company, she built and sharpened her engineering, formulation, and project management skills prioritizing consumer learning to drive product innovation in cleaning, wellness, beauty and personal care categories.

“Blending art and science is a passion of mine, both in my personal life through cooking, theater and music and as a professional ethos,” said Leppla. “In product creation, this intersection is vital. When someone is struggling, the last thing a product should be is difficult to use. The consumer shouldn’t have to choose between beautiful or functional, or choose between a luxurious feeling lotion or CBD – why not both? It needs to add value with ease.”

As the leader of Open Book Extracts’ product development function, Leppla will strengthen Open Book Extracts’ custom Product Development and Manufacturing divisions, offering customers specialized products and services for cosmetic products including beauty, skincare and bath formulations.

Leppla joins an established team of formulation and product development experts with broad, global experience, including Trevor Gentry, a Givaudan-trained Flavor Specialist with a Food Science PhD from Cornell University, Francesco Alagna, a Topical Formulation Specialist with a Cosmetic Chemistry Masters and experience at L’Oréal, and Peyton Daly, an Environmental Technology Scientist with a broad background in research and development.

“Adding Phoebe to the Open Book Extracts team is one of the many investments we have made to strengthen our private label division, affirming our commitment and belief in the value of this product offering,” said Open Book Extracts CEO, Dave Neundorfer. “Phoebe and the team’s expertise with beauty and personal care formulations has us excited for a new, premium tier of topical products to enter the CBD market.” 

Private label formulation and manufacturing is the latest offering from Open Book Extracts, which also provides white label services and bulk ingredient production. Open Book Extracts currently offers topicals, gummies, capsules, tinctures, and culinary products through its private label division.

About Open Book Extracts
Open Book Extracts is a vertically integrated grower, processor and manufacturer of premium hemp derived products. Their ownership of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus, product development and manufacturing capabilities, and aggregation of experienced professionals from relevant industries support their efforts to bring transparency and high quality ingredients to the new hemp extracts market. For more information, visit www.openbookextracts.com

Media Contact:
Samantha Veeck at [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.