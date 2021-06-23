Open Conversation Debuts Two Podcasts on Brain Injury

PHOENIX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Leading podcast production company Open Conversation today announces the release of two new podcasts that examine two different intersections in the brain health community. The podcasts are created in partnership with Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona (“Brain Alliance”), a nonprofit dedicated to offering resources and support to those seeking to live well after brain injury.

Open Conversation provides the technical genius and editorial guidance behind “Incarceration on the Brain,” hosted by Carrie Collins-Fadell, executive director at Brain Alliance, and “Your Brain on Drugs,” hosted by Liz Bradley, a certified recovery support specialist at Brain Alliance.

First, join Collins-Fadell and her guests as they explore the ways those living with a brain injury interact with the criminal justice system, from specialty courts to parole and beyond. Next, follow Bradley and her guests while they uncover the link between brain injury and addiction and how each can influence the other.

Both interview-style shows are sure to pique listeners’ interest and expand their knowledge of how brain injury survivors navigate systems, healthcare and society at large and how we can help them be more successful.

“We are committed to producing quality programming on topics listeners want and need to know about,” says Regina Revazova, founder of Open Conversation.

“There are so many moving parts when it comes to creating a podcast. After we had the initial idea for ‘Incarceration on the Brain,’ Regina and Open Conversation helped us bring it to life,” says Collins-Fadell.

“Incarceration on the Brain” is a social justice podcast that examines the intersection of brain injury and the criminal justice system to answer complex questions, such as:

Why does brain injury present 7-8 times more often in those who have been justice-involved than in the general population?

What can we do to help those who are living with an invisible disability – after a stroke, traumatic brain injury or overdose – successfully complete their sentence or probation and transition out of the criminal justice system?

The “Incarceration on the Brain” podcast made a well-received debut in early June at Crime Con, a convention for True Crime Fans in Austin, Texas, which included guests such as Nancy Grace, Dr. Phil and Chris Hansen.

“‘Your Brain on Drugs’ explores the relationship between brain injury and addiction,” Bradley explains. She says understanding this common (but often-overlooked) comorbidity is essential to anyone who lives or works with addiction. The podcast showcases stories and interviews from both a lived-experience and a professional perspective, highlighting the cause-and-effect cycle of brain injury and substance misuse.

“Working with Regina in the Open Conversation recording studio elevated our production immeasurably,” Bradley says. “I couldn’t have done it without her!”

ABOUT OPEN CONVERSATION

Founded in 2017, Open Conversation is a branded podcast producer and a voiceover service delivering the highest quality of editorial and corporate podcasts.

