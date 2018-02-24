Breaking News
Home / Top News / Open for Business Awards Winners Announced

Open for Business Awards Winners Announced

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The winning communities of the Open for Business Awards were announced at the Small Business BC Awards Gala on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

There were over 30 diverse communities nominated in this year’s competition, a record number in the Awards history, including first time nominees, Burnaby, Clinton, Cranbrook, Dawson Creek, Elk Valley, Fort St. John, Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation, Lumby, Sicamous, Stewart, and White Rock. Small Business BC and the Province of British Columbia were thrilled to hear about the tremendous work these local governments and First Nations are doing in their communities to support small businesses.

Nominees were asked to submit a case study to outline the innovative ways they support small businesses and good jobs for British Columbians by improving services and reducing regulatory burden in their communities. These case studies were used by the Small Business Roundtable to decide on this year’s winners.

These winning communities have proven their undeniable support for their local small businesses by adopting business-friendly best practices in their region.

The Open for Business Awards winners are as follows:

  • Large Community Finalists
    Campbell River
  • Medium Community Finalists
    Kimberley
  • Small Community Finalists
    Chetwynd
  • First Nations
    Nisga’a Lisims

“Successful, innovative small businesses are the key to creating a strong, sustainable economy in B.C.,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “For small businesses to thrive and create good jobs for people throughout our province, all levels of government need to support a friendly environment for growth. The Open for Business Awards are important because they recognize municipalities that have created the conditions for small business success. Congratulations to all the winners and their communities.”

“Partnering with the provincial government to deliver the Open for Business Awards at the Small Business BC Awards Gala has given us the unique opportunity to celebrate not only our local small businesses, but the communities that allow them to grow,” said George Hunter, CEO at Small Business BC. “It’s not often that the local governments who work to create space for small business in their area are recognized for their effort, but the Open for Business Awards are changing that. Congratulations to the well-deserved winners.”

More details on the Open for Business Awards can be found at www.sbbcawards.ca/open-for-business.

Media Contact:

Leah Baker
Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Small Business BC
Direct: 604-775-5607
[email protected]

About Small Business BC
Small Business BC provides entrepreneurs with the information and guidance necessary to build a solid foundation for their business. Through a wide range of products, services, education and resources there’s a piece that fits with every business. No matter what stage or what skill level, when an entrepreneur finds themselves asking “How do I…?” Small Business BC is the one to call.

About the Small Business Roundtable
The Small Business Roundtable was established in 2005 to engage in a dialogue with small business owners to identify the key issues and opportunities facing small businesses in British Columbia, and to develop recommendations for small business and government on strategies to enhance small business growth and success.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.