Open for Business Awards Winners Announced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The winning communities of the Open for Business Awards were announced at the Small Business BC Awards Gala on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

There were over 30 diverse communities nominated in this year’s competition, a record number in the Awards history, including first time nominees, Burnaby, Clinton, Cranbrook, Dawson Creek, Elk Valley, Fort St. John, Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation, Lumby, Sicamous, Stewart, and White Rock. Small Business BC and the Province of British Columbia were thrilled to hear about the tremendous work these local governments and First Nations are doing in their communities to support small businesses.

Nominees were asked to submit a case study to outline the innovative ways they support small businesses and good jobs for British Columbians by improving services and reducing regulatory burden in their communities. These case studies were used by the Small Business Roundtable to decide on this year’s winners.

These winning communities have proven their undeniable support for their local small businesses by adopting business-friendly best practices in their region.

The Open for Business Awards winners are as follows:

Large Community Finalists

Campbell River

Medium Community Finalists

Kimberley

Small Community Finalists

Chetwynd

First Nations

Nisga’a Lisims

“Successful, innovative small businesses are the key to creating a strong, sustainable economy in B.C.,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “For small businesses to thrive and create good jobs for people throughout our province, all levels of government need to support a friendly environment for growth. The Open for Business Awards are important because they recognize municipalities that have created the conditions for small business success. Congratulations to all the winners and their communities.”

“Partnering with the provincial government to deliver the Open for Business Awards at the Small Business BC Awards Gala has given us the unique opportunity to celebrate not only our local small businesses, but the communities that allow them to grow,” said George Hunter, CEO at Small Business BC. “It’s not often that the local governments who work to create space for small business in their area are recognized for their effort, but the Open for Business Awards are changing that. Congratulations to the well-deserved winners.”

More details on the Open for Business Awards can be found at www.sbbcawards.ca/open-for-business.

About Small Business BC

Small Business BC provides entrepreneurs with the information and guidance necessary to build a solid foundation for their business. Through a wide range of products, services, education and resources there’s a piece that fits with every business. No matter what stage or what skill level, when an entrepreneur finds themselves asking “How do I…?” Small Business BC is the one to call.

About the Small Business Roundtable

The Small Business Roundtable was established in 2005 to engage in a dialogue with small business owners to identify the key issues and opportunities facing small businesses in British Columbia, and to develop recommendations for small business and government on strategies to enhance small business growth and success.