Students, parents and guardians have registered to attend this event and learn more about attending Husson University

Walking Tour of Campus Open House participants will be able to take a walking tour of campus and attend an informational fair in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. During the tours, high school students and their family members will get to see some of Husson’s state-of-the-art technology and facilities.

Dickerman Dining Center Pizza Open House attendees will be invited to a complimentary lunch in the Dickerman Dining Center. Unlike other colleges and universities that use food services, Husson University has its own dedicated chefs and staff who prepare meals for our students. Every day, Husson students can choose from a variety of entrees. Additional options include a cook-to-order charbroiled grill; vegetarian, pasta and allergen free alternatives; a stone hearth pizza; a salad bar; a custom-prepared sandwich bar and two different soups. At the conclusion of the meal, Open House attendees are welcome to sample some of the University’s homemade desserts.

BANGOR, MAINE, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husson University will be holding an Open House for interested high school students and their family members on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Open House begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Husson’s academic programs, our faculty, facilities, life in the residence halls and campus life,” said Michael J. Fox, the University’s vice president of enrollment management. “Open Houses are a great way for high school students to sample all that Husson has to offer.”

Prospective students and their family members will be asked to check in at 8:30 a.m. in the Beardsley Meeting House’s Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre). At 9 a.m., event participants will move into the Gracie Theatre to hear some remarks from Fox.

Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from two Husson University students. Tyler Thompson is one of those students. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. The other student is Carla Rodriguez, a double major in health sciences/pre-med and psychology.

At 10 a.m., high school students and their family member will have the opportunity to attend academic information sessions where they can learn about some of the majors available at Husson University. As part of these sessions, students will get to meet the friendly Husson faculty and staff who love teaching and helping students navigate campus life.

Additional campus tours and meetings with faculty members will be available following lunch from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. “Husson University takes great pride in hiring faculty members who have both academic expertise and real-life professional experience in the subjects they teach. This provides our students with professional career insights that gives them an advantage over the competition,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Our focus on hands-on, experiential learning also helps to make sure students are workplace ready upon graduation. A degree from Husson helps students get on a path toward lifelong career success.”

“A Husson education is a real value,” said Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of the University. “We provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Besides low tuition, our university offers financial aid that reduces the cost of education even further. Last year, Husson University provided our students with nearly $19 million in institutionally funded grants and scholarships.”

If students and their families cannot attend the upcoming Open House on October 22, 2022, they are welcome to attend future Open Houses on November 12, 2022 and April 29, 2023. To register for a future Open House, visit https://www.husson.edu/about/visit-husson/open-house/.

Located in safe, rural Bangor, Maine, Husson University attracts students from over all over the world. This multi-ethnic, multi-national campus environment helps prepare students to work in the diverse, global economy of the future.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; legal studies; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

