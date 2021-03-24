Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Open Lending Signs Noble Federal Credit Union to the Lenders Protection™ Program

Open Lending Signs Noble Federal Credit Union to the Lenders Protection™ Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Noble FCU partners with Open Lending to serve more members

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. The company announced today that Noble Federal Credit Union, a $1.019 billion institution based in Fresno, CA has selected Open Lending’s Lenders Protection™ program to expand their reach, allowing them to serve more members and their community.

“We treat members with kindness, dignity and honor. We do the right thing by helping members make sound financial decisions,” said Richard Wendt, SVP, Lending/Chief Lending Officer at Noble Federal Credit Union.  “We look forward to our partnership with Open Lending as it will allow us to serve more members with the dignity they deserve.”

Open Lending’s flagship product, Lenders Protection™, is a unique auto lending enablement platform. It utilizes proprietary data and advanced decisioning analytics to provide lenders with a powerful way to increase near and non-prime auto loan volumes, without adding significant risk to their auto loan portfolio. Lenders Protection™ allows auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs and set a target ROA for their insured portfolio. The result is a profitable auto loan portfolio with carefully managed pricing and risk characteristics.

Matt Roe, chief revenue officer at Open Lending stated, “It is important for credit unions to have the support they need to serve more members in a way that is safe and profitable. We are proud to be able to offer the Lenders Protection™ program to Noble FCU to do just that. Open Lending has always had a mission to serve the underserved, which makes our new relationship with Noble FCU a valuable partnership for both organizations. We look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”

About Open Lending
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Noble Federal Credit Union
Noble Federal Credit Union, offers their over 100,000 members full access to a wide range of financial services and education, from their eight branch locations and their digital platforms.  Celebrating their 80th anniversary, Noble Federal Credit Union continues serve their members by treating them with dignity, honor, and respect.

Media Contact
Ginny Goertz | [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.