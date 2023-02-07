AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471; the conference ID is 13735205. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

