OPEN MINDS Announces Special Offer For Their 2020 Executive Institute Series

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS announced the dates and locations for the upcoming 2020 OPEN MINDS Institutes along with a special offer only available until December 31, 2019. The OPEN MINDS executive institute series is designed specifically to meet the strategic information needs of executives in health and human service organizations serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs.

“The pressure on health plans and provider organizations to deliver value is more intense than ever – particularly for the consumers who have the most complex and resource-intense needs. And, to help executives keep on top of the complex consumer market sectors and ‘best practices’ in those market sectors, we have developed a cutting edge executive institute series for 2020,” said Monica E. Oss, the chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. “If your organization is serving consumers with a mental illness or addiction, a chronic disease, or a cognitive condition like autism, I/DD, or Alzheimer’s and dementia, our executive institutes are the best source of information on the emerging successful practices. Our sessions consider the unique needs of serving children with complex needs, the models needed to make interaction with the juvenile justice and adult corrections system work, and the social support service landscape.”

From now through December 31, 2019, OPEN MINDS is offering a special promotion for executives interested in sending a team to any of their 2020 executive institutes. Organizations that buy a registration for any institute can send another attendee at no cost. There is no limit on the number of buy-one, get-one registrations that can be purchased, but they are non-refundable. For more on the special offer, go to https://www.openminds.com/executive-education/. The schedule for the 2020 OPEN MINDS institute series includes five key executive gatherings.

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute | February 12-14 | Clearwater Beach, Florida The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration How To Develop A Strategic Plan: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy, Portfolio Management, & Scenario-Based Planning How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans



The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute | June 1-4 | New Orleans, Louisiana The 2020 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit – Presented by OPEN MINDS & CapGrow Partners The OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit How To Develop A New Service Line: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Building A Diversification Strategy & Conducting A Feasibility Analysis Succeeding With Value-Based Reimbursement: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Organizational Competencies & Management Best Practices For Value-Based Contracting



The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute | August 25-27 | Newport Beach, California The OPEN MINDS Care Innovation Summit: Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships The New CFO Challenge: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Keeping Your Cost In Sync With Your Rates In A Changing Market Aligning Your Board To The New Sustainability Challenge: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Non-Profit Management



The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat | September 14-17 | Gettysburg, Pennsylvania The OPEN MINDS Health Plan Partnership Summit: A Guide To Developing & Negotiating Partnership Agreements With Health Plans Making The Right Technology Investments For Your Organization: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Technology Strategy, Budgeting & Planning How To Develop A Successful Marketing Plan: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Marketing Strategy



The 2020 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute | October 26-28 | Las Vegas, Nevada The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Best Practices For Non-Profit Health & Human Service Organizations – A Centerstone & OPEN MINDS Collaboration How To Optimize Technology: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Getting The Most Value From Your Technology Investments Finding An Electronic Health Record System For Your Future: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practices In EHR Selection, Contracting & Optimization



ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 [email protected]