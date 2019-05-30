Breaking News
Home / Top News / OPEN MINDS Announces The Launch Of Health Tech Navigator

OPEN MINDS Announces The Launch Of Health Tech Navigator

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Gettysburg, Pa, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS announced the launch of its new technology product directory – Health Tech Navigator at website. The website is a single source of all technology products serving the health and human service market. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field.

“Executives in the health and human service field are facing a growing problem. The need for a broader set of digital and tech-enabled tools is growing – and the number of new products available to fill those needs is growing as well. The challenge: How to find a list of products for a specific function serving a particular specialty in the field?”, said Monica E. Oss, OPEN MINDS chief executive officer. “Our team has spent the last year developing a solution to that problem—a one-stop searchable online health and human service tech product directory. We’re making it available to executives in the field at no charge.”

The Health Tech Navigator provides users with the ability to search for 46 types of products in five key functional categories – Data Management, Population Health Management, Customer Interaction, Administrative Cost Management, and Consumer Health & Human Services. The product functionality can be filtered by specific market functionality in 14 key domains:

  • Addiction Treatment Services
  • Adult Corrections
  • Autism & I/DD Services
  • Children & Family Services
  • Chronic Care Management
  • Juvenile Justice
  • LTSS
  • Mental Health Services,
  • Non-Hospital based Specialty Care
  • Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers
  • Primary Care
  • Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care
  • Retail Clinics & Urgent Care
  • Social Services

The OPEN MINDS team is working with technology product vendors over the next month to confirm their product listings in the directory and an industry-wide launch is planned for July 1. The directory will continue to be updated on a regular basis as new products come to market.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Art Williams
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.