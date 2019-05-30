OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Rhode Island Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

Gettysburg, Pa, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Rhode Island. The resources include analysis of the Rhode Island’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

Rhode Island operates two Medicaid managed care programs that provide health coverage statewide:

RIte Care: This program delivers Medicaid services to parents and families; pregnant women; children, including those with special health care needs; and young adults under age 19 through three health plans. Enrollment is mandatory for eligible populations. Contracts for the three health plans are available for download: Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Inc. – Optum Tufts Health Plan UnitedHealthcare Community Plan – Optum

Rhody Health Partners: This program delivers Medicaid services to the Medicaid expansion population and the non-dual eligible aged, blind, and disabled adult population through three health plans. Enrollment is mandatory for eligible populations. Contracts for the three health plans are available for download: Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Inc. – Optum Tufts Health Plan UnitedHealthcare Community Plan – Optum

As part of the state’s re-procurement of RIte Care and Rhody Health Options in 2017, the health plans must engage in alternative payment arrangements with the health plans. The percent of payments in alternative payment arrangements increases incrementally each year.

Alternative Payment Goal 2018-2019 Target 2019-2020 Target 2020-2021 Target 2021-2022 Target Percent of payments through ACOs plus other approved APMs 45% 50% 60% 65% Percent of payments that include shared savings and risk – – 10% 10% Percent of members assigned to a PCMH 45% 55% 60% 60%

The Rhode Island Medicaid Managed Care Contracts are available now for all Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. Individual contracts may be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $1,500 each.

Additionally, the OPEN MINDS team has four in-depth profiles of the Rhode Island state health system:

Rhode Island Health Care System Landscape: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides information on each state’s largest health plans, Medicaid expansion policy, health insurance marketplace plans, demographics, population health insurance coverage by payer, and more.

Rhode Island Medicaid System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides a detailed exploration of each state’s Medicaid financing system, including a review of the managed care financing systems, largest health plans by enrollment, key players in the state Medicaid department, and plans for future system changes and contract reprocurements.

Rhode Island Behavioral Health System State Profile Report, which provides a comprehensive listing of behavioral health benefits in the state, care coordination programs related to behavioral health, and behavioral health subcontractors for health plans.

Rhode Island Medicaid/Medicare Dual Eligible System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile, which provides an overview of each state’s dual eligible financing system, as well as the largest Medicare health plans serving dual eligibles and details on new initiatives involving the dual eligible population.

The Rhode Island suite of state profiles is now available now for the Elite OPEN MINDS Circle members. In addition, the OPEN MINDS team has a wealth of additional Rhode Island-specific resources. A monthly OPEN MINDS market intelligence update is available to all health and human services executives. To sign up, OPEN MINDS Circle members should set their email preferences under the My Account Settings.

All of these resources, and more, are available as part of an OPEN MINDS Circle Elite membership. Membership includes unlimited organizational access to all OPEN MINDS content and databases, plus executive education events, and other exclusive Elite member benefits. Learn more about becoming an Elite OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/elite.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

