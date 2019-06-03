OPEN MINDS Seminar On How To Implement New Technology Effectively At The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute

Breaking News
Gettysburg, Pa., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OPEN MINDS has announced the details of its upcoming pre-institute executive seminar: How To Implement New Technology Effectively: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practice Technology Implementation For Maximum Return. This seminar will be led by David Wawrzynek, MBA, Senior Associate and will take place on October 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019.

“As we move toward Value Based Reimbursement (VBR) leveraging technology is an essential element to providing quality care in an efficient and effective fashion. In this seminar we will discuss the core competencies that you and your team will need to build a road map to successful integrate technology into your clinical and financial operations,” says Mr. Wawrzynek.

All too often the dilemma many organizations face after going through a lengthy, time intensive process to select a technology solution, is an ill-managed technology project implementation. Unsuccessful implementations drive up costs, frustrate staff, and unnecessarily burden organizations.

This seminar will provide a detailed overview of the technology selection process, best practices in vendor collaboration in order to a build a long-term partnership based on sustainability and a method for successful technology implementations, including planning, resource allocation, and testing.

David Wawrzynek, MBA brings more than 40 years of experience in public behavioral health to the OPEN MINDS team. Combining his clinical training and experience with his business/financial training, he brings a unique perspective and set of skills to the management of behavioral health services. As a Senior Associate and Subject Matter Expert at OPEN MINDS, he leads projects related to value-based purchasing, financial modeling, and clinical/financial data analysis.

During his career, David has been project lead in selecting and implementing Electronic Health Record systems, Case Management and Care Coordination Software, General Ledger Accounting Software and Data Analysis and Data Visualization Platforms. David was a member of the IT Governance Committee for a large regional Performing Provider System and consults with IPA’s and other provider networks on the selection and implementation of Population Health Management and data aggregation software.

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute is the only national event focused on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute has access to this seminar. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about registration options at https://technology.openminds.com/register/.

 ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Sarah C. Threnhauser,
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
[email protected]
