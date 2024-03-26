New research into 46B+ open programmatic ad transactions reveals a 25% click fraud rate across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile in-app in Q4 2023 – up 47% since Q2 2023 (17%); Desktop web (34%) had the highest click fraud rate, followed by mobile web (21%) and mobile in-app (13%)

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Global Click Fraud Benchmarks Reports for desktop web , mobile web , and mobile in-app advertising.

The reports examine how many clicks on open programmatic advertisements were invalid or fraudulent – i.e., generated by invalid traffic (IVT) – in Q4 2023. Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 46B+ open programmatic transactions across mobile web (8B+ impressions over 145M+ websites), desktop web (4B+ impressions over 69M+ websites), and mobile apps (34B+ impressions over 500k+ mobile apps).

Key Findings:

25% of clicks for all open programmatic advertising were invalid in Q4 2023 Up from 17% in Q2 2023 (+47% rise)

of clicks for all open programmatic advertising were in Q4 2023 34% of clicks on global desktop web traffic were invalid in Q4 2023 Up from 21% in Q2 2023

of clicks on global desktop web traffic were in Q4 2023 21% of clicks on global mobile/tablet web traffic were invalid in Q4 2023 Up from 16% in Q2 2023

of clicks on global mobile/tablet web traffic were in Q4 2023 13% of clicks on global mobile in-app traffic were invalid in Q4 2023 (equal to Q2 2023)

of clicks on global mobile in-app traffic were in Q4 2023 (equal to Q2 2023) 66% of invalid clicks on desktop web were generated by traffic flagged for the Click Farm or Datacenter IVT types, as measured by Pixalate

of invalid clicks on desktop web were generated by traffic flagged for the or IVT types, as measured by Pixalate On mobile web, traffic from Japan had the highest click fraud rate of 42%; traffic from the U.S. had a 26% click fraud rate

“Click-throughs often drive a market premium, and so are a common target for fraud schemes, such as bot traffic,” said Amit Shetty, VP Product, Pixalate. “Identifying IVT (including fraud) within click traffic presents significant challenges, as legitimate clicks and IVT clicks often share similar characteristics.”

Pixalate has developed a solution to address these hurdles by employing our Click Fraud Detection technology to effectively map clicks to impressions and identify IVT. Our platform enables detection of various IVT types associated with suspicious users, ad creatives, or publishers.

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2023 Global Click Fraud Benchmark Reports for Desktop, Mobile Apps and Web Traffic, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends in the time period studied.

