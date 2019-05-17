Open Registration Announced for the 18th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk NYC

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC 2018

Staten Island, NY, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Registration is now open for the 2019 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC, presented by The Home Depot Foundation. The event will take place on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Now is your chance to join 30,000 participants and retrace the final footsteps of Stephen Siller, the late FDNY firefighter who made the ultimate sacrifice during his heroic efforts to rescue survivors of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Stephen Siller was on his way home from work that fateful day when he heard over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He turned back around and returned to his firehouse to get his gear. He drove his truck to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which was closed for security purposes. Stephen then strapped on 60 lbs. of gear and raced on foot through Tunnel, to the Towers, where he gave up his life.

The annual event has become an iconic tribute not just to Stephen, but to all lives lost on 9/11, and our military and first responders who have and continue to put their lives on the line every day.

We will never forget their sacrifice.

In addition to the run, other event highlights will include:

A post-run BBQ, with free food and drinks

Run participants will receive an official event t-shirt (first-come, first-serve)

Free concert during the post-run party

All money raised from this event will support the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation’s programs, providing assistance to Gold Star and first responder families and catastrophically injured service members.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation‘s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors and supports our first responders and service members who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

