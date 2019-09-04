Breaking News
Open Society Foundations Announce New Director of Foreign Policy Advocacy

Sarah Margon, the Washington director at Human Rights Watch, to lead Foreign Policy Advocacy for Open Society-U.S.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Open Society Foundations are pleased to announce that Sarah Margon will lead the Foundations’ work to advance a progressive U.S. foreign policy, effective September 24.

“Sarah is one of the most respected, experienced advocates working to advance human rights and accountability for abuses at home and abroad, and we are thrilled to have her heading up our foreign policy team,” Tom Perriello, executive director of Open Society-U.S., said.

“Open society values – too often coopted and now utterly neglected – are central to a secure, democratic and just world, and we will rely on Sarah’s intellect, energy, and creativity to help guide our advocacy, grantmaking, and partnerships.”

Margon joins Open Society from Human Rights Watch, an independent nonpartisan organization, where she served as its Washington Director. She previously served as senior foreign policy advisor to former Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin and as staff director to the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs.

Earlier in her career, she served in various roles at Oxfam America, the Center for National Security Studies, and the Open Society Foundations. She has a long career of collaborating with leaders from both political parties to make US foreign policy more just and more effective.

Margon received an MS from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a BA from Wesleyan University. 

“I’m thrilled to be joining Open Society at such a critical moment. We need to use every available tool to address the current administration’s damaging and incoherent approach to foreign policy while also taking a fresh look at the United States’ role in the world. There’s no better place than Open Society to undertake this essential work.”

The Open Society Foundations work in more than 120 countries around the world to build more inclusive and vibrant democracies. The Open Society-U.S. leads the grantmaking and advocacy work of the Open Society Foundations in the United States. For more on the program’s mission, visit the Open Society-U.S. web page.  

 

